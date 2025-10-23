Buy, Sell Or Hold: Pokarna, Anant Raj, Power Grid, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of PC Jeweller.
Should you add shares of Anant Raj Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bank of Maharashtra at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Power Grid Corp. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?
Independent market expert Shahina Mukadam and Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Pokarna (CMP: Rs 893.8)
Kush Bohra: Buy for short-term
Good up move in the last couple of sessions
Volume uptick
Reversal trade is very much on the cards
Start accumulating with a very small quantity right now
Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 627.75)
Shahina Mukadam: Hold
Sentiment is positive
Stock has given good rally in the last couple of months
Hold
Numbers are going to be better
Capacity in terms of data centers going up
Revenue will continue to rise
Power Grid (CMP: Rs 289.65)
Shahina Mukadam: Accumulate
Can accumulate
Order book is good
Demand is going to be strong
Hold
Keep stop loss close to Rs 280
Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 59.41)
Shahina Mukadam: Hold
One can continue to hold at the current levels
Showing very good numbers
Can hold for a decent return over six months
Keep a stop loss at around Rs 50
UCO Bank (CMP: Rs 32.18)
Shahina Mukadam: Sell
One of the underperforming stocks in the PSU space
Can switch to a private bank counter like Federal Bank or RBL Bank
PC Jeweller (CMP: Rs 12.02)
Kush Bohra: Sell
The stock has actually not gone anywhere
Not seeing any kind of recovery in terms of volume
Exit the counter
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.