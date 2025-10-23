Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Pokarna, Anant Raj, Power Grid, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Pokarna, Anant Raj, Power Grid, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of PC Jeweller.

23 Oct 2025, 06:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buy, Sell Or Hold: Pokarna, Anant Raj, Power Grid, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Pokarna, Anant Raj, Power Grid, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Anant Raj Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bank of Maharashtra at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Power Grid Corp. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

Independent market expert Shahina Mukadam and Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Pokarna (CMP: Rs 893.8)

Kush Bohra: Buy for short-term

  • Good up move in the last couple of sessions

  • Volume uptick

  • Reversal trade is very much on the cards

  • Start accumulating with a very small quantity right now

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 627.75)

Shahina Mukadam: Hold

  • Sentiment is positive

  • Stock has given good rally in the last couple of months

  • Hold

  • Numbers are going to be better

  • Capacity in terms of data centers going up

  • Revenue will continue to rise

Power Grid (CMP: Rs 289.65)

Shahina Mukadam: Accumulate

  • Can accumulate

  • Order book is good

  • Demand is going to be strong

  • Hold

  • Keep stop loss close to Rs 280

Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 59.41)

Shahina Mukadam: Hold

  • One can continue to hold at the current levels

  • Showing very good numbers

  • Can hold for a decent return over six months

  • Keep a stop loss at around Rs 50

UCO Bank (CMP: Rs 32.18)

Shahina Mukadam: Sell

  • One of the underperforming stocks in the PSU space

  • Can switch to a private bank counter like Federal Bank or RBL Bank

PC Jeweller (CMP: Rs 12.02)

Kush Bohra: Sell

  • The stock has actually not gone anywhere

  • Not seeing any kind of recovery in terms of volume

  • Exit the counter

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct 24: Nifty To Consolidate Above 26,000? Experts Share Key Levels To Watch
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct 24: Nifty To Consolidate Above 26,000? Experts Share Key Levels To Watch
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT