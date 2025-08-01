Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, IRFC, Hero MotoCorp, KPIT Tech, Tata Steel — Ask Profit
Girish Sodani, co-founder of Ensure Capitas, and Virat Jagad, an analyst with Bonanza Portfolio, joined NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show to solve these queries.
Is this the correct time to enter Tata Steel Ltd.? What is the long-term outlook on Hero MotoCorp Ltd.? Should you hold stocks of KPIT Technologies Ltd. or exit? Is it a good time to enter the information banking space? Should you hold IRFC stocks?
Here are some of their insights:
Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 233.50)
Girish: Buy in installments
Not very bullish on steel and aluminium, for short term due to geographical uncertainties
Buy in installments
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 648.75)
Girish: Don't buy
Bearish on Tata Motors
Sales numbers have not been attractive for the last four to five quarters
Acquisition of Iveco not attractive
KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,206.35)
Virat: Sell
There may be further drop in the stock
Levels might go as low as Rs 1,111
Paradeep Phosphates
Virat: Do not buy
Stock is overbought
Pullback is coming
Stock is trading near resistance level
Wait for Rs 190-198 levels to invest
Hero MotoCorp (CMP: 4,312.65)
Girish: Buy
Bullish on rural sales
Very strong note for the two-wheeler segment
Festival season and rural sales will aid the segment
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 808.05)
Girish: Buy
Strongly bullish on the sector
The dip is good for buying
Strong upside for the next three to four quarters
Indian Railway Finance Corp (CMP: 126.85)
Girish: Hold
IRFC is a long-term bet
Should hold the stock for two to three years