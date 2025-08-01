Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, IRFC, Hero MotoCorp, KPIT Tech, Tata Steel — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, IRFC, Hero MotoCorp, KPIT Tech, Tata Steel — Ask Profit

Girish Sodani, co-founder of Ensure Capitas, and Virat Jagad, an analyst with Bonanza Portfolio, joined NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show to solve these queries.

01 Aug 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
Experts share insights into which stocks to buy and which to sell. (Image: Gemini/AI)

Is this the correct time to enter Tata Steel Ltd.? What is the long-term outlook on Hero MotoCorp Ltd.? Should you hold stocks of KPIT Technologies Ltd. or exit? Is it a good time to enter the information banking space? Should you hold IRFC stocks?

Here are some of their insights:

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 233.50) 

Girish: Buy in installments

  • Not very bullish on steel and aluminium, for short term due to geographical uncertainties

  • Buy in installments

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 648.75)

Girish: Don't buy

  • Bearish on Tata Motors

  • Sales numbers have not been attractive for the last four to five quarters

  • Acquisition of Iveco not attractive

KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,206.35)

Virat: Sell

  • There may be further drop in the stock

  • Levels might go as low as Rs 1,111

Paradeep Phosphates

Virat: Do not buy

  • Stock is overbought

  • Pullback is coming

  • Stock is trading near resistance level

  • Wait for Rs 190-198 levels to invest

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: 4,312.65)

Girish: Buy

  • Bullish on rural sales

  • Very strong note for the two-wheeler segment

  • Festival season and rural sales will aid the segment

PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 808.05)

Girish: Buy

  • Strongly bullish on the sector

  • The dip is good for buying

  • Strong upside for the next three to four quarters

Indian Railway Finance Corp (CMP: 126.85)

Girish: Hold

  • IRFC is a long-term bet

  • Should hold the stock for two to three years

