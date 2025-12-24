Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, Oswal Pumps, Muthoot Microfin, Lemon Tree, IRFC — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, Oswal Pumps, Muthoot Microfin, Lemon Tree, IRFC — Ask Profit

Analysts also shared insights on the share price of IRFC.

24 Dec 2025, 07:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more (Photo: Copilot)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Oswal Pumps Ltd? Should you hold shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd's stock at an attractive price?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 966.3)

Vaishali: Buy

  • It's already giving a trend, and I am seeing a break-out so one can continue holding.

  • Once the momentum is strong, then one can hold for the higher targets.

ALSO READ

PNB Housing Finance Gets Rating Upgrade From India Ratings
Opinion
PNB Housing Finance Gets Rating Upgrade From India Ratings
Read More

Oswal Pumps (CMP: Rs 543.1)

Vaishali: Buy

  • It is showing signs that the selling seems to be over, it is getting into a trend.

  • Continue to hold and add more at these levels.

  • As the momentum builds, the price will go up as well.

Muthoot Microfin (CMP: Rs 177.86)

Rajesh: Sell

  • The whole sector on its own seems to be having problems of their own around asset quality and everything.

  • It would be best to exit on any uptick, as we are not bullish on the counter.

  • One can exit and re-invest into Jio or a Poonawalla in the NBFC space.

ALSO READ

Muthoot Microfin Forecasts 20% Growth In FY26 As Sector Delinquencies Peak
Opinion
Muthoot Microfin Forecasts 20% Growth In FY26 As Sector Delinquencies Peak
Read More

Lemon Tree Hotels (CMP: Rs 162.84)

Rajesh: Buy

  • Have a buy on decline view on the counter as the whole hospitality sector is very exciting.

  • Other than the IndiGo fiasco, the hospitality sector is fine and expanding like anything.

  • Even in the tier one and two cities, they are expanding. The bookings and the prices are going up.

  • We also see uptick on the back of the festive season and wedding season.

  • Any dip can be used to buy more of the stock.

ALSO READ

Macquarie Projects 35% Upside Potential For Lemon Tree Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price
Opinion
Macquarie Projects 35% Upside Potential For Lemon Tree Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price
Read More

Indian Railway Finance Corp (CMP: Rs 121.54)

Vaishali:

  • This stock has also seen some run-up, and it has got into a trend.

  • The stock may show some movement further upward as well.

ALSO READ

IRFC Raises Rs 2,981 Crore Via Maiden Zero-Coupon Bond Issuance
Opinion
IRFC Raises Rs 2,981 Crore Via Maiden Zero-Coupon Bond Issuance
Read More

NMDC (CMP: Rs 81.43)

Rajesh: Hold

  • Despite being a strong company, the largest buyer of iron-ore, giving dividends and a strong balance sheet, the stock has not done anything in the past.

  • We are witnessing this throughout the metal space. The company does give good dividend rates.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

NMDC Steel Q2 Results: Swings Back To Loss; Shares Fall Nearly 7%
Opinion
NMDC Steel Q2 Results: Swings Back To Loss; Shares Fall Nearly 7%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT