Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, Oswal Pumps, Muthoot Microfin, Lemon Tree, IRFC — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of IRFC.
Should you add shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Oswal Pumps Ltd? Should you hold shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd's stock at an attractive price?
Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 966.3)
Vaishali: Buy
It's already giving a trend, and I am seeing a break-out so one can continue holding.
Once the momentum is strong, then one can hold for the higher targets.
Oswal Pumps (CMP: Rs 543.1)
Vaishali: Buy
It is showing signs that the selling seems to be over, it is getting into a trend.
Continue to hold and add more at these levels.
As the momentum builds, the price will go up as well.
Muthoot Microfin (CMP: Rs 177.86)
Rajesh: Sell
The whole sector on its own seems to be having problems of their own around asset quality and everything.
It would be best to exit on any uptick, as we are not bullish on the counter.
One can exit and re-invest into Jio or a Poonawalla in the NBFC space.
Lemon Tree Hotels (CMP: Rs 162.84)
Rajesh: Buy
Have a buy on decline view on the counter as the whole hospitality sector is very exciting.
Other than the IndiGo fiasco, the hospitality sector is fine and expanding like anything.
Even in the tier one and two cities, they are expanding. The bookings and the prices are going up.
We also see uptick on the back of the festive season and wedding season.
Any dip can be used to buy more of the stock.
Indian Railway Finance Corp (CMP: Rs 121.54)
Vaishali:
This stock has also seen some run-up, and it has got into a trend.
The stock may show some movement further upward as well.
NMDC (CMP: Rs 81.43)
Rajesh: Hold
Despite being a strong company, the largest buyer of iron-ore, giving dividends and a strong balance sheet, the stock has not done anything in the past.
We are witnessing this throughout the metal space. The company does give good dividend rates.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.