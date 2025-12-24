Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNB Housing, Oswal Pumps, Muthoot Microfin, Lemon Tree, IRFC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Oswal Pumps Ltd? Should you hold shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd's stock at an attractive price?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.