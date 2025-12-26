Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, SBI, BHEL — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, SBI, BHEL — Ask Profit
G Chokkalingam Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Ruchit Jain from MOFSL provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

26 Dec 2025, 09:10 PM IST i
Analysts also gave their views on LG Electronics, Sudeep Pharma, and PC Jeweller. (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Sona BSE Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Titan Company Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

SBI (CMP: Rs 966.40)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • One can hold with Rs 1,000 target price

  • Beyond that the stock cannot perform

LG Electronics (CMP: Rs 1521.90 )

G Chokkalingam: Can Hold; Do Not Buy

  • Do not accumulate

  • There is a contraction in the valuation of consumer durables

  • One can hold, do not buy

  • Should fall below Rs 1,300 to buy

Sudeep Pharma (CMP: Rs 622.25 )

G Chokkalingam: Don't buy

  • In my research not a buy at all

  • Even after some correction it is too costly

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 491.45)

Ruchit: Hold, Exit on Upmove

  • Last four-five sessions there has been more of a consolidation

  • Volumes on the daily charts are not that high

  • There are no signs of a breakout

  • Existing positions can hold

  • Exit on upmove

Titan Company (CMP: 3,991.65)

Ruchit: Buy

  • Good outperformance seen

  • Could be a good outperformer going ahead

  • Relatively better in the sector

BHEL (CMP: Rs 281.60)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Can hold for long term

PC Jeweller (CMP: Rs 9.29)

Ruchit: Sell

  • Low top lower bottom structure

  • No signs of reversal

  • Relative underperformer in the sector

  • Technical structure not positive

BSE (CMP: Rs 2,651)

Ruchit: Hold

  • Overall structure not negative

  • On a shorter term basis, we might see some consolidation

  • Broader term seems positive

  • Hold for long positions

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

