Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, SBI, BHEL — Ask Profit
G Chokkalingam Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Ruchit Jain from MOFSL provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of Sona BSE Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Titan Company Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
SBI (CMP: Rs 966.40)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
One can hold with Rs 1,000 target price
Beyond that the stock cannot perform
LG Electronics (CMP: Rs 1521.90 )
G Chokkalingam: Can Hold; Do Not Buy
Do not accumulate
There is a contraction in the valuation of consumer durables
One can hold, do not buy
Should fall below Rs 1,300 to buy
Sudeep Pharma (CMP: Rs 622.25 )
G Chokkalingam: Don't buy
In my research not a buy at all
Even after some correction it is too costly
Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 491.45)
Ruchit: Hold, Exit on Upmove
Last four-five sessions there has been more of a consolidation
Volumes on the daily charts are not that high
There are no signs of a breakout
Existing positions can hold
Exit on upmove
Titan Company (CMP: 3,991.65)
Ruchit: Buy
Good outperformance seen
Could be a good outperformer going ahead
Relatively better in the sector
BHEL (CMP: Rs 281.60)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
Can hold for long term
PC Jeweller (CMP: Rs 9.29)
Ruchit: Sell
Low top lower bottom structure
No signs of reversal
Relative underperformer in the sector
Technical structure not positive
BSE (CMP: Rs 2,651)
Ruchit: Hold
Overall structure not negative
On a shorter term basis, we might see some consolidation
Broader term seems positive
Hold for long positions
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.