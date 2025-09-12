Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ola Electric, NBCC, RIL, BHEL, NTPC Green — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Ola Electric, NBCC, RIL, BHEL, NTPC Green — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Jio Financial Services and Bharat Forge.

12 Sep 2025, 09:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ola Electric, NBCC, Reliance Industries, BHEL, NTPC Green— Ask Profit. (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ola Electric, NBCC, Reliance Industries, BHEL, NTPC Green— Ask Profit. (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of NBCC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. at an attractive price?

Sameer Dalal of Natverlal And Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. and Nilesh Jain, head associate vice president, technical and derivatives research (equity research), Centrum Broking Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ola Electric (CMP: Rs 58.45 )

Dalal: Hold

  • Electric vehicle and two wheeler space will do extremely well.

  • It is the market leader, vertically integrated with battery factory setup.

  • Stay invested.

NBCC (CMP: Rs 106.35 )

Dalal: Buy On Dips

  • A lot of their orders deal with government land.

  • Huge amount of land banks to develop and monetise.

  • The opportunity for the stock remains very strong for the next many years.

  • Need to keep delivering new projects.

  • Prospects are good, stock has moved up a lot.

  • Needs valuation correction, wait to buy.

BHEL (CMP: Rs 228.72)

Dalal: Hold For Long Term

  • Valuations look expensive from a one-year perspective.

  • Stock does have upside.

  • In a three-year picture, the stock has given multiplier returns.

  • Buy something else for short term, stay invested for long term.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,395 )

Jain: Buy

  • Structure is looking positive.

  • Have seen a good base formation at Rs 1,350 levels.

  • From a short-term perspective, the immediate target is Rs 1,420.

  • Breakout over that will open upside towards Rs 1,550 in the next four to six months.

  • Keep a trailing stoploss at Rs 1,350 and hold if already bought.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 311.20)

Dalal: Buy

  • Can grow loan book and earn decently.

  • Too early to say it is a multi-bagger.

  • Can accumulate for decent returns.

NTPC Green Energy (CMP: Rs 103.23 )

Jain: Buy

  • Trading well below its short-term moving averages.

  • Currently going through some bit of consolidation.

  • Immediate resistance is Rs 108, if it breaks it, buy it.

  • If somebody has bought, keep a strict stoploss below Rs 97.

  • Accumulate between Rs 98- Rs 100.

  • If it breaks above Rs 108, target will be Rs 114.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 3,635 )

Dalal: Sell

  • Find valuations very expensive.

  • Sell the stock.

  • Good company, opportunity is there.

  • Valuations are very high at the moment.

Bharat Forge (CMP: Rs 1,225 )

Dalal: Hold For Long Term

  • Definitely something one can look at.

  • Stock has gone through a decent amount of consolidation.

  • They have exposure to the US, so their machinery is not easily replicable for people.

  • Volumes may take a dip but US exports will continue.

  • Strong stock from a two-year prospective.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

