Buy, Sell Or Hold: Nykaa, Exide Industries, Shilchar Tech, HDB Financial — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.? Should you add shares of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Exide Industries Ltd.?

Vaibhav Vidwani, equity research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio and Sarvendra Srivastava of @5WavesOfficial provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.