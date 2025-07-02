Buy, Sell Or Hold: Nykaa, Exide Industries, Shilchar Tech, HDB Financial — Ask Profit
Markets analysts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks on NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show.
Should you hold shares of Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.? Should you add shares of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Exide Industries Ltd.?
Vaibhav Vidwani, equity research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio and Sarvendra Srivastava of @5WavesOfficial provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 382.70)
Vaibhav: Wait
Increased competition in the sector has led to profit booking in the stock.
Despite strong demand for batteries and electric vehicles, the stock continues to underperform.
Investors are advised to watch for the company’s strategic plans in the upcoming quarters.
Nykaa (CMP: Rs 211.80)
Vaibhav: Cautious
Nykaa is currently trading at a highly aggressive price-to-earnings ratio.
Foreign portfolio investors have trimmed their holdings in the company.
The company's revenue performance does not justify such an elevated PE valuation.
Caution is advised when considering this stock.
Shilchar Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,342.15)
Vaibhav: Remain invested
The company is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 41, indicating a fair valuation.
Operating in the transformers and manufacturing sector, the firm holds strong long-term growth potential.
The sector is also receiving favourable support from the government, which could further bolster its future prospects.
Sarvendra: Need for technical strength
The stock is currently trading below all key indicators.
When a stock remains below its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, it signals the need for a clear display of technical strength.
HDB Financial Services (CMP: Rs 840.90)
Vaibhav: Holds potential
The stock is projected to trade at a price-to-book ratio of 3.
Assuming a 20% growth at this PB ratio, the stock's value could potentially reach Rs 900.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.