Buy, Sell Or Hold: NHPC, Trent, HUL, IRFC, Asian Paints — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Fortis Healthcare and Axis Bank.
Should you add shares of NHPC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Trent Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. at an attractive price?
Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president - technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. and Astha Jain, senior research analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
NHPC (CMP: Rs 80.53)
Jain: Hold For Long Term
Positive on long-term, may see some downside in short run.
Company will resume operations in fourth quarter in fiscal 2026.
Then we can see some more upside in the financials.
Trent (CMP: Rs 4,373)
Hotkar: Hold
Already seen very strong sell-off rally.
Downside debt is limited on the lower side.
Likely to witness very strong pullback rally towards Rs 4,700.
Hold with a tight stoploss at Rs 4,300 levels.
Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 1,265.40)
Hotkar: Hold
Looks very good from one to two months duration.
Take a long position on the counter.
When Bank Nifty has bull rally, this counter will participate.
Expecting to see Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,400 levels.
Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 928.10)
Jain: Hold
Hold the stock.
Enthused by what management has guided.
Growth to remain at first half levels for second half of fiscal 2026.
Volume expansion and average revenue per occupied bed will improve and play an important role.
Hospital space looking very good.
Buy on dips strategy can also be applied.
HUL (CMP: Rs 2,404)
Jain: Hold
Very much positive on this space.
Stock can go to target of Rs 2,500- Rs 2,600.
Fundamentals seem to be okay, performance was stable during the whole quarter.
On back of strong execution capability.
Will strongly perform in FMCG segment in the coming quarter.
Tata Power (CMP: Rs 386.25)
Hotkar: Hold
Hold on current levels.
Keep strict profit stoploss of Rs 385.
Any momentum to Rs 400 is when you can book your profits.
IRFC (CMP: Rs 120.82)
Hotkar: Hold
Hold on current levels.
Stock is trading in oversold zone.
Upside levels can be seen up to Rs 135-Rs 140.
Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,906)
Hotkar: Hold
View is definitely positive.
Hold for long position.
Profit stoploss at Rs 2,800.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.