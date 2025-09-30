Buy, Sell Or Hold: NCC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Motors, Marine Electricals — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the shares of NCC and EMudhra.
Should you add shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of NCC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. at an attractive price?
Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities and Swati Hotkar, AVP-Equity Technical Research at Nirmal Bang Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
NCC (CMP: Rs 207.15)
Bolinjkar: Hold
Market sentiment is down across the board and not just NCC, so recommend holding on to the stock on a long term basis.
EMudhra (CMP: Rs 649.40)
Hotkar
Maintain a cautious view.
More selling pressure can be seen.
Upside momentum has been restricted.
Dixon Technologies (CMP: Rs 16,050)
Hotkar: Sell
The rally is likely to be extended on the downside.
Fresh positions can be initiated if the stock manages to break out of the Rs 17,000 psychological mark.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1,235.50)
Bolinjkar: Hold
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a very strong company.
Can continue to hold the stock for a long term.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 671.65)
Bolinjkar: Sell
Continue to be cautious on Tata Motors owing to JLR headwinds.
Prefer Maruti as it is better situated than Tata Motors to benefit from the EV growth story.
Marine Electricals (CMP: Rs 212.95)
Bolinjkar: Hold
Quite positive about management and growth output.
Recommend holding on to the stock from a long term perspective.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.