Buy, Sell Or Hold: KPIT Tech, GE Shipping, LIC, Subros, Narayana Hrudayalaya — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Urban Company.

11 Nov 2025, 08:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Should you add shares of Urban Company? Should you hold shares of Life Insurance Corp. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya at an attractive price?

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at HEM Securities, and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Narayana Hrudayalaya (CMP: Rs 1,758)

Astha: Hold

  • Good in the long-term perspective

  • Their average revenue per bed to increase

  • Their top line is also finally showing some improvement

  • So, overall, positive

  • Short term might see some hiccups

  • Revenue guidance is also looking good

KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,212.5)

Akshay: Hold

  • Charts are in the process of a bottom formation

  • There has been a rebound attempt from the stock

  • Expecting a recovery rally in the counter

The Great Eastern Shipping Co (CMP: Rs 1,108.8)

Akshay: Hold

  • The charts are in the positive uptrend

  • The momentum is catching up

  • The stock is trying to come out of the range-bound situation

  • Strong support building around Rs 1,000

Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 900.6)

Astha: Hold

  • There are certain positives

  • The execution of the product mix is on track

  • The margin improvement we are seeing is very good

  • The valuations are reasonable now

  • Going ahead, this counter is well set to move ahead up to Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,050

  • One should wait and exit at higher levels

Subros (CMP: Rs 899.4)

Astha: Hold

  • Results were down, without the exceptional items, there is a de-growth in the bottom line

  • This de-growth is at around 20%

  • If you see the fine prints, there might not be a de-growth

  • This is a one-time event

  • Stay invested in the counter for the longer term

Urban Company (CMP: Rs 146.11)

Astha: Hold

  • Increase horizon to medium or long term

  • There were some result disruptions

  • We believe there was an Ebitda loss

  • This loss is due to Insta-Help I suppose

  • The market is not liking that

  • Looking beyond, the industry is vast

  • There is only 1% penetration, so the opportunity is huge

  • The revenue has grown and in the long term, it will be good

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

