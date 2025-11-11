Buy, Sell Or Hold: KPIT Tech, GE Shipping, LIC, Subros, Narayana Hrudayalaya — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Urban Company.
Should you add shares of Urban Company? Should you hold shares of Life Insurance Corp. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya at an attractive price?
Astha Jain, senior research analyst at HEM Securities, and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Narayana Hrudayalaya (CMP: Rs 1,758)
Astha: Hold
Good in the long-term perspective
Their average revenue per bed to increase
Their top line is also finally showing some improvement
So, overall, positive
Short term might see some hiccups
Revenue guidance is also looking good
KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,212.5)
Akshay: Hold
Charts are in the process of a bottom formation
There has been a rebound attempt from the stock
Expecting a recovery rally in the counter
The Great Eastern Shipping Co (CMP: Rs 1,108.8)
Akshay: Hold
The charts are in the positive uptrend
The momentum is catching up
The stock is trying to come out of the range-bound situation
Strong support building around Rs 1,000
Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 900.6)
Astha: Hold
There are certain positives
The execution of the product mix is on track
The margin improvement we are seeing is very good
The valuations are reasonable now
Going ahead, this counter is well set to move ahead up to Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,050
One should wait and exit at higher levels
Subros (CMP: Rs 899.4)
Astha: Hold
Results were down, without the exceptional items, there is a de-growth in the bottom line
This de-growth is at around 20%
If you see the fine prints, there might not be a de-growth
This is a one-time event
Stay invested in the counter for the longer term
Urban Company (CMP: Rs 146.11)
Astha: Hold
Increase horizon to medium or long term
There were some result disruptions
We believe there was an Ebitda loss
This loss is due to Insta-Help I suppose
The market is not liking that
Looking beyond, the industry is vast
There is only 1% penetration, so the opportunity is huge
The revenue has grown and in the long term, it will be good
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.