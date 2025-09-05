Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, Oil India, CIL, Ola Electric, NMDC Steel — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, Oil India, CIL, Ola Electric, NMDC Steel — Ask Profit

Sundar Kewat from Ashika Institutional Equity and G Chokkalingam from Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries.

05 Sep 2025, 11:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of NMDC Steel Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Oil India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?

Sundar Kewat from Ashika Institutional Equity and G Chokkalingam from Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs 7,605.5)

Sundar Kewat: Exit

  • Keep 7,300 levels as stop loss.

  • The structure does not look that impressive.

OIL (CMP: Rs 396.4)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Oil is very sensitive to global developments.

  • Oil India may see a bad fall.

  • But the company has a refinement joint venture, which will not be affected.

  • Can hold for one-three years.

Coal India (CMP: Rs 392.65)

Sundar Kewat: Buy

  • Add at current market price.

  • Keep a target of Rs 410.

  • Stock can go up to Rs 430-450 levels in the coming months.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 59.92)

G Chokkalingam: Sell

  • All possible growth has already happened in the stock.

  • Difficult for standalone EV two players to compete with large existing fuel-based two-wheelers manufacturers.

NMDC Steel (CMP: 42.46)

G Chokkalingam: Sell

  • Not bullish on steel due to US tariff wars.

  • The management is good but the company has been making losses.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

