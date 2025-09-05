Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, Oil India, CIL, Ola Electric, NMDC Steel — Ask Profit
Should you add shares of NMDC Steel Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Oil India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?
Sundar Kewat from Ashika Institutional Equity and G Chokkalingam from Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs 7,605.5)
Sundar Kewat: Exit
Keep 7,300 levels as stop loss.
The structure does not look that impressive.
OIL (CMP: Rs 396.4)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
Oil is very sensitive to global developments.
Oil India may see a bad fall.
But the company has a refinement joint venture, which will not be affected.
Can hold for one-three years.
Coal India (CMP: Rs 392.65)
Sundar Kewat: Buy
Add at current market price.
Keep a target of Rs 410.
Stock can go up to Rs 430-450 levels in the coming months.
Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 59.92)
G Chokkalingam: Sell
All possible growth has already happened in the stock.
Difficult for standalone EV two players to compete with large existing fuel-based two-wheelers manufacturers.
NMDC Steel (CMP: 42.46)
G Chokkalingam: Sell
Not bullish on steel due to US tariff wars.
The management is good but the company has been making losses.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.