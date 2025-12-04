Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, JSW Energy, ITC, Apollo Microsystems, Bajaj Housing Finance — Ask Profit
Analysts also provided insights on the share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.
Should you add shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd? Should you hold shares of JSW Energy Ltd., at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bajaj Housing Finance at an attractive price?
Independent market expert Shahina Mukadam and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com, have provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs 10,121)
Shahina: Hold
MCX has given you a good return and done very well.
I am positive on all exchanges.
In terms of valuation, BSE and NSE look better.
It is looking a little expensive as of now.
JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 459.85)
Kush: Hold
I think I will call for a hold on this counter as there has been some profit booking.
I would wait and watch for this counter.
The support has been broken and that too with volumes.
If the stock takes a turn, can consider.
There is a possibility of further downside.
ITC (CMP: Rs 403.05)
Kush: Hold
The stock is consolidating with a negative bias.
It's trying to find its ground, there is no sign of recovery for the stock yet.
Upside might take time as there are no volumes on the recovery yet.
It has not participated in the rally.
It is due for a bounce so catch the early signs.
After a consolidation, the breakout could be sharp.
Apollo Microsystems (CMP: Rs 256.95)
Kush: Buy
This one is going into a consolidation mode.
For a short-term perspective, it's not a bad idea.
This is something you can enter right now.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 96.31)
Shahina: Sell
The valuation is expensive, compared to other housing finance players.
The equity holding being brought down is a positive but an overhang.
They are not at 75%, so it will remain for the next year.
It's a great stock and good management but now is not the time.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (CMP: Rs 76.38)
Shahina: Sell
I would say it's best to exit both of these counters.
One can accumulate shares of AB Capital instead.
There is a belief, over the next two to three years, it will do well.
ABFRL is not making too much money.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.