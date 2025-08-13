Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, ABB, Wockhardt, Zydus Life, Shilpa Medicare — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of PNB Housing Finance.
Should you hold shares of Shilpa Medicare Ltd? Should you add shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Wockhardt Ltd at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit PNB Housing Finance Ltd?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Sarvendra Srivastava of @5WavesOfficial provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs 8,339)
Gorakshakar: Avoid
Valuations are not cheap.
Paying a premium to buy this.
Many other market intermediaries like NSDL.
Invest in those capital market intermediaries, which are slightly not overbought by the institutions.
Computer Age Management Services is also a good idea.
These can be bought on every dip on SIP basis.
ABB India (CMP: Rs 5,087)
Srivastava: Hold
Give it some time.
Stock is in downtrend.
Will take some time to repair the damage that will be done.
May take six months, will keep giving bounces.
Give it 9-12 months to see Rs 5,900 levels.
Wockhardt (CMP: Rs 1,501.6)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Hold 75% of the shares.
Coming three months will be challenging for Pharma due to Trump tariffs.
There will be good risk-reward opportunities with regards to the products they will be releasing in the coming years.
Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 988.6)
Srivastava: Avoid
Underperformed over the last couple of months.
It's US-centric.
Nothing has been there on the plate yet.
Deadlines are closing in, let's see what the Trump administration will say.
Avoid for the time being.
Wait out this space for the next 15 days.
Shilpa Medicare (CMP: Rs 906.2)
Srivastava: Hold
Risk-rewards not favouring a short term trade.
Wait out the next 15-20 days before considering investment.
Levels to accumulate are Rs 800.
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 772.95)
Srivastava: Hold
The stock has gap-down after that news.
Once you have such corporate developments going around, the stock loses flavour for some time.
Good pedigree but good stock, bad timing.
Repair process will take time, wait it out.
Very difficult to say to book losses.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.