Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, GCPL, BEL, Paras Defence, Ircon — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities, and Amit Goel, chartered market technician at BlueOak Wealth, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.