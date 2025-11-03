Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, GCPL, BEL, Paras Defence, Ircon — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Restaurant Brands Asia.
Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?
Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities, and Amit Goel, chartered market technician at BlueOak Wealth, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,748.6)
Sell: Jain
Possibility of seeing profitability rising, valuation size is not comforting.
Look for opportunities at other areas such as capital goods.
Get out of the stock or look for better price.
Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,512.2)
Sell: Jain
Better to exit the stock.
ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,346.4)
Hold: Goel
Has been the weaker of the lot.
Given up a lot of gains at the start of October.
Now currently at a support level of Rs 1,340.
Continue to hold if bought at current levels.
If the stock goes below Rs 1,320, exit the stock.
Godrej Consumer Products (CMP: Rs 1,178.6)
Buy: Jain
Looks confident on volume growth and margins, valuations are on the lower end.
One can bet upon this stock on the basis of management guidance.
Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 422.3)
Buy: Jain/Goel
Have seen consistent performance from the company.
Invest for the next three-five years.
Diversify into capital goods and banking stocks outside of defence.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 699.9)
Hold: Goel
Most defence stocks have been in consolidation range for the last three to four months.
Can hold if picked up at recent levels.
Stoploss at Rs 640.
Target of Rs 800.
Ircon International (CMP: Rs 169.38)
Hold For Short Term: Jain
Budget is around the corner, we'll see in the next one month, or two months, activity will again start picking up.
Haven't seen the stocks perform well in the last two quarters.
Hold for next two to three months and go for partial profit booking
Restaurant Brands Asia (CMP: Rs 67.68)
Hold: Jain
Take what the management has guided with a pinch of salt.
Second half of the year normally goes well for such companies.
Can be a good hold from a three-year perspective.
Activity of people going to restaurants would increase leading to more profitability.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.