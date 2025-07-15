Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mankind Pharma, Varun Beverages, Mahindra Lifespace, BHEL, Inox Wind — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Bajaj Housing Finance.
Should you hold shares of Inox Wind Ltd.? Should you add shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Suzlon Energy Ltd.?
Mahesh Ojha, market expert, and Kunal Kamble, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities Ltd., and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, also answered queries.
Mankind Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,651)
Hotkar: Hold
Can continue rally up to Rs 3,000 levels.
Hold on long positions for three-six months.
Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 469.7)
Kamble: Hold
Suggest to hold the stock.
Till the stock is holding above Rs 410 levels, stock has potential of moving towards Rs 500 levels.
Above Rs 490, the stock may move above Rs 560 levels.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers (CMP: Rs 360.25)
Jain: Hold
Financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 not that great.
Not optimistic for short term.
No harm keeping it in portfolio for long term.
Price target for Rs 400-odd levels.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (CMP: Rs 257.5)
Hotkar: Hold
Hold for long positions.
Crucial support at downside of Rs 245-250 levels.
Can see Rs 270-280 levels in the near term.
Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 164.75)
Kamble: Don't Buy
Will suggest viewer not to add the stock.
Better to invest in pharma.
Piramal Pharma and Orchid Pharma are good buys.
Ojha: Buy On Dips
Fundamentals are good but seeing some downsides.
Enter at Rs 150 range.
Up to Rs 220 level coming for one-year horizon.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 121.22)
Ojha: Buy On Dips
Pretty highly valuated at current point.
Buy near Rs 115 levels.
Working pattern different from peers.
Stock may reach Rs 140-145 in nine months.
Kamble: Buy On Rise
Overall structure is not positive.
Above Rs 135 it would be a good buying opportunity.
Near-term breakout can be seen above that level.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 67.17)
Ojha: Hold
Bullish on stock.
Optimistic for some more upside
See Rs 85-90 levels for one year.
Hold for one year.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.