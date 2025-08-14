Buy, Sell Or Hold: HAL, M&M, Oberoi Realty, Infosys, Natco Pharma, Coal India, NTPC — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Tata Power.
Should you hold shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd? Should you add shares of Infosys Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Coal India Ltd?
Aditya Agarwala, head of research at Invest4edu, and Shahina Mukadam, independent market expert, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 4,555.1)
Mukadam: Hold
If you're a retail investor holding for long term, This is the ideal stock.
Valuations are expensive, some disappointment in first quarter.
No issues in order book.
No issues in long term performance outlook.
Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,265.4)
Mukadam: Hold
Hold for long term.
Add more at current price.
Doing well in tractors.
Projected to do well in light commercial vehicle segment.
Oberoi Realty (CMP: Rs 1,619.2)
Mukadam: Buy On Dips/Hold
Hold, but better to add on dips.
Add closer to Rs 1,500 levels.
No issue holding for medium to longer term.
Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,447.7)
Agarwala: Hold
Don't see too much of a bump up in these stocks.
Will see a good runup in a month.
Hold the stock.
Place stoploss near Rs 1,350-1,360 on the downside.
Hold for target of Rs 1,700- 1,900.
Natco Pharma (CMP: Rs 874.45)
Agarwala: Hold
Can test levels of Rs 810-811 on downside.
Continue to hold with a stoploss of the aforementioned levels.
Look for targets of Rs 1,200 in medium term.
Once it crosses Rs 950 levels, will see runup up to Rs 1,200.
Tata Power (CMP: Rs 385.3)
Agarwala: Buy for Long Term
Stock going through long consolidation, likely to continue for some more time, for at least a month
Stock oscillating between support of Rs 370 and upside of Rs 415.
Not good for trading.
Compelling levels for investment opportunity.
Coal India (CMP: Rs 384.45)
Mukadam: Hold
Continue to hold at current levels.
Good dividend play.
Increasing production, support to profitability to some extent going forward.
Could see some consolidation but hold for medium term.
NTPC (CMP: Rs 339.35)
Agarwala: Hold
Could reach Rs 350 levels in the next three months.
Good buy, continue to hold.
Trade your stop Losses, bring it above cost.
Wait it out.
Looking at target of Rs 360 in a quarter's time.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.