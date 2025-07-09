Buy, Sell Or Hold: Lupin, Prestige Estates, Praj Industries, Afcons Infra, Nalco — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for Praj Industries.
Should you hold shares of National Aluminium Co.? Should you add shares of Lupin Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.?
Vaibhav Vidwani, fundamental research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., and Sarvendra Srivastava, market strategist at 5 Waves provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Lupin (CMP: Rs 1,914.2)
Vidwani: Don't Buy
Bearish on the stock.
Has 38% exposure in the US.
Can impact revenue in upcoming years.
May bring stress in the market.
Can expect profit booking in the stock.
Prestige Estates Projects (CMP: Rs 1,650)
Srivastava: Invest For Medium Term
No incremental risk-reward left on short-term perspective.
If the stock clears Rs 1,750-Rs 1760 for the last four to five weeks, there will be no incremental results.
Still some juice left in the medium term.
Praj Industries (CMP: Rs 495.9)
Vidwani: Don't Buy
Seen profit-booking in near terms for this particular segment.
Trading at a higher valuation than industry.
Has not shown robust revenue growth.
Be cautious regarding the stock.
Afcons Infrastructure (CMP: Rs 424.85)
Vidwani/Srivastava: Buy/Sell/Hold
Risk-rewards are favourable in the short term for three months.
The range is Rs 480-400, has 60 points on the upside to earn.
Keep a stoploss of Rs 398 on closing basis.
Buy close to Rs 420 and look for targets within the range of Rs 475-480.
Nalco (CMP: Rs 186.23)
Vidwani: Hold For Long Term
Can invest for 10 years.
In the coming 10 years, there will be a good increase in the aluminium prices.
Firm's revenue growth highly based on commodity prices.
Not expecting huge revenue growth due to sideways prices.
In the long term, the firm has good plans for capacity and revenue improvement.
Hi-Tech Pipes (CMP: Rs 98.1)
Vidwani/Srivastava: Buy/Sell/Hold
In this stock, one can see good opportunities due to anti-dumping duties imposed on China.
It is increasing opportunities for domestic players.
Can expect good upside in this stock in upcoming quarters.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.