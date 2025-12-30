Buy, Sell Or Hold: Lupin, Cochin Shipyard, Cipla, Torrent Power, Tata Chemicals, IRCTC, KPI Green — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Transformers and Rectifiers (India).
Should you add shares of Cipla Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Lupin Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. stock at an attractive price?
Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt., and Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Lupin (CMP: Rs 2,080.4)
Hotkar: Buy On Dips
Long-term view is definitely positive.
Likely to witness profit booking and corrections to downside of Rs 2,000.
Any dips towards to Rs 2,000-1,950 levels can be when the stock is added.
Wait and add on dips.
Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,621)
Hotkar: Hold
Definitely hold, already seen recovery.
Revived from oversold zone, bounceback rally expected.
Hold for a target of Rs 1,900- Rs 1,950 levels.
ALSO READ
Govt's Rs 44,700-Crore Shipbuilding Push: How Will It Benefit Cochin Shipyard, GRSE, Mazagon Dock?
Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,492.5)
Dalal: Hold For Long Term
If it's a long-term view, one can continue to hold, considering the number of launches that are expected in the US in the next two years.
Stock has more room on the upside with growth and profitability coming through.
Needs to be a two-year investment.
Torrent Power (CMP: Rs 1,266)
Dalal: Buy
One can add on some more.
Not a stock that's very expensive when you see the growth coming in.
Power stocks don't get the same kind of valuation, given the growth, add on some more.
Rare to find a stock trading at 20 times earnings.
Stock will move up over two years.
ALSO READ
Torrent Power Gets Buy Rating From Jefferies On High ROE, Low Leverage — Check Target Price
Tata Chemicals (CMP: Rs 748.4)
Dalal: Hold For Long Term
It is showing signs of bottoming out, don't know when price rises will happen.
Valuations were pushed beyond what was reasonable.
Tough to see bounceback within one year, hold for long term.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (CMP: Rs 682.45)
Dalal: Hold For Long Term
A monopoly business that is doing well, but the problem is that already 90% + tickets are already booked.
Opportunity of foods business and tourism is good.
Long-term positive on the stock, given the growth coming into two to three years.
KPI Green Energy (CMP: Rs 474.2)
Dalal: Buy
Continue to remain positive on the stock.
Don't take today's stock price on the counter bottoming out.
This stock could move to Rs 700 in the next few years.
ALSO READ
KPI Green Energy Shares Surge After Landmark Deal With Botswana Government — Details Inside
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 283.5)
Hotkar: Hold
At the current level, view is cautious, counter is under selling pressure.
Positive momentum cannot be seen unless it gives breakout to Rs 330-Rs 340 levels.
Wait for some more time, can hold for long term.
Crucial support levels at Rs 260-270 levels.
View is cautious at current levels and can see a bounce back rally as long as those levels hold.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.