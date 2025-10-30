Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, MCX — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, MCX — Ask Profit
Avinash Gorakshakar, founder and head of research, Mentor Research Services and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

30 Oct 2025, 11:25 PM IST i
Should you add shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Motors Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, founder and head of research, Mentor Research Services and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,975.60)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Typically should be a core investment in your portfolio.

  • Best part is investor had entered at a reasonably good price.

  • Numbers for quarter two has been reasonably good.

  • Hold for next 12 to 15 months.

  • Risk-reward could be much better.

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 768.65)

Bohra: Hold

  • Some healthy consolidation going on on near term perspective.

  • Hold but don't expect a big upside.

  • There will be a steady upmove but no vertical rise.

  • More positional bet than momentum bet.

NMDC Steel (CMP: Rs 43.43)

Bohra: Hold

  • Don't average out.

  • Stock has fallen from grace.

  • The stock was showing strength and was about to give rounding bottom formation.

  • But this didn't come to pass.

  • Continue to hold with a stop loss of 39.

IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 800.95)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • There could be a little pain for the next couple quarters.

  • Want to build a strong bank in the next two to three years.

  • May not see a very big negative surprise in the next couple of quarters.

  • Profit growth may take some time.

  • Most of the damage has already been inccured on the stock price.

  • Should hold on.

  • Average a little bit.

Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP:Rs 106.88)

Bohra: Hold

  • Continue to hold.

  • Stoploss should be close to Rs 101.

  • Could see levels of Rs 118, but will be slow and steady.

Piramal Pharma (CMP: Rs 201.90)

Bohra: Hold

  • Sharp correction in the stock but there may be bottom formation.

  • Now there is consolidation positive bias coming in.

  • Hold with a stoploss of Rs 180.

  • Once the stock heads towards RS 255, consider exiting.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 132.89)

Bohra: Hold

  • Continue to hold.

  • Keep a deepish stoploss near Rs 120.

MCX (CMP: Rs 9,101.50)

Gorakshakar: Avoid

  • Better to wait for some time.

  • Avoid buying now.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

