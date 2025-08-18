Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Lloyds Metals, Adani Power, Avanti Feeds, ITC, Suzlon, Morepen Labs — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Lloyds Metals, Adani Power, Avanti Feeds, ITC, Suzlon, Morepen Labs — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of CG Power and Torrent Power.

18 Aug 2025, 10:22 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Adani Power, ITC, Torrent Power, Suzlon, Morepen Labs — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Adani Power, ITC, Torrent Power, Suzlon, Morepen Labs — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you hold shares of Adani Power Ltd? Should you add shares of ITC Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

Vaibhav Vidwani, research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research - (equity, commodity & currency) at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Lloyds Metals and Energy (CMP: Rs 1,379.2)

Vidwani: Hold

  • Numbers are impacted by price changes of iron ore at an international level

  • Company has ability to deliver robust numbers

  • As iron ore prices have bottomed out, can expect good numbers in upcoming quarters.

Torrent Power (CMP: Rs 1,301.6)

Sharma: Exit

  • Stock will test Rs 1,200 levels, i.e., its immediate support level in 1-3 months

  • Set to consolidate thereafter and recovery may be on cards

  • Would suggest selling the stock

Adani Power (CMP: Rs 598.75)

Sharma: Buy

  • Stock is in a consolidation phase

  • Require a horizon of at least two years

  • Stoploss of Rs 560 and target price of Rs 640 or Rs 660

Avanti Feeds (CMP: Rs 661.65)

Sharma: Hold

  • Facing downside owing to tariff-related issues

  • Uncertainty prevails in the near-term future

  • Don't see any meaningful upside until stock trades close to Rs 725 level

CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CMP: Rs 669.15)

Vidwani and Sharma: Exit

  • Can look for other stocks like Dixon Tech and Kaynes Tech

  • Completely switch positions from CG Power

ITC (CMP: Rs 406.3)

Vidwani: Hold

  • As inflation goes down in upcoming quarters, we can expect improvement on margins

  • Can expect upward movement in the counter owing to benefit in taxes

Sharma: Hold

  • Not too bad from a monthly standpoint

  • Underperformance is visible in the whole FMCG pack

  • Downside is likely owing to cigarette sector stake

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 58.07)

Vidwani: Hold

  • Stock is trading at an attractive valuation

  • Observing profit booking in power sector

Sharma: Hold

  • Stock might correct up to 10% in the near term

  • Utilise the dips to accumulate the stock, stock will perform

Morepen Laboratories (CMP: Rs 47.9)

Vidwani: Sell

  • Revenue can be impacted by tariffs in upcoming quarters

  • Pessimistic on the counter

Sharma: Sell

  • See downside, not a good choice at the moment

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

