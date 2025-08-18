Buy, Sell Or Hold: Lloyds Metals, Adani Power, Avanti Feeds, ITC, Suzlon, Morepen Labs — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of CG Power and Torrent Power.
Should you hold shares of Adani Power Ltd? Should you add shares of ITC Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Morepen Laboratories Ltd?
Vaibhav Vidwani, research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research - (equity, commodity & currency) at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Lloyds Metals and Energy (CMP: Rs 1,379.2)
Vidwani: Hold
Numbers are impacted by price changes of iron ore at an international level
Company has ability to deliver robust numbers
As iron ore prices have bottomed out, can expect good numbers in upcoming quarters.
Torrent Power (CMP: Rs 1,301.6)
Sharma: Exit
Stock will test Rs 1,200 levels, i.e., its immediate support level in 1-3 months
Set to consolidate thereafter and recovery may be on cards
Would suggest selling the stock
Adani Power (CMP: Rs 598.75)
Sharma: Buy
Stock is in a consolidation phase
Require a horizon of at least two years
Stoploss of Rs 560 and target price of Rs 640 or Rs 660
Avanti Feeds (CMP: Rs 661.65)
Sharma: Hold
Facing downside owing to tariff-related issues
Uncertainty prevails in the near-term future
Don't see any meaningful upside until stock trades close to Rs 725 level
CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CMP: Rs 669.15)
Vidwani and Sharma: Exit
Can look for other stocks like Dixon Tech and Kaynes Tech
Completely switch positions from CG Power
ITC (CMP: Rs 406.3)
Vidwani: Hold
As inflation goes down in upcoming quarters, we can expect improvement on margins
Can expect upward movement in the counter owing to benefit in taxes
Sharma: Hold
Not too bad from a monthly standpoint
Underperformance is visible in the whole FMCG pack
Downside is likely owing to cigarette sector stake
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 58.07)
Vidwani: Hold
Stock is trading at an attractive valuation
Observing profit booking in power sector
Sharma: Hold
Stock might correct up to 10% in the near term
Utilise the dips to accumulate the stock, stock will perform
Morepen Laboratories (CMP: Rs 47.9)
Vidwani: Sell
Revenue can be impacted by tariffs in upcoming quarters
Pessimistic on the counter
Sharma: Sell
See downside, not a good choice at the moment
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.