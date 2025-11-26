Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: LG Electronics, Tata Tech, LIC Housing, IDFC First Bank, Embassy Developments — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: LG Electronics, Tata Tech, LIC Housing, IDFC First Bank, Embassy Developments — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Tata Motors.

26 Nov 2025, 08:00 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold: LG Electronics, Tata Tech, LIC Housing, Tata Motors, IDFC First Bank, Embassy Developments — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of LG Electronics India Ltd? Should you hold shares of Tata Technologies Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of LIC Housing Finance at an attractive price?

Tapan Doshi, research analyst at www.catapan.in, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,640)

Tapan: Hold

  • Valuation is on the higher side.

  • I will recommend entering once the share price comes lower.

  • LG is a good company but valuation is a factor.

  • There is room for downside from here, so then, it will be a good time to enter.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 683)

Tapan: Sell

  • Tata Tech is not able to perform, and the IT sector is also going through a rough phase

  • The EBIT margin has missed estimates this time.

  • The wage inflation is actually impacting the margins.

  • The problem with the company is that they have only a few big customers.

  • The biggest customer is Tata Motors.

  • That is where my issue is, too much concentration.

LIC Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 555)

Tapan: Buy

  • NBFCs are doing good and the NIM is also going to improve over time.

  • The loan growth, margin stabilisation is also expected.

  • Asset quality is also expected to improve with time.

  • The cost of funds has slightly gone up but they will manage.

  • I am positive and if price goes now, can buy now.

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 324.05)

Tapan: Sell

  • The counter is going through a rough time, due to the UK subsidiary.

  • The cyberattack was also there and loss is anticipated.

  • Even though the domestic side was good, JLR was the pain point.

  • I am not too positive on PV but CV I am more positive.

  • In (Tata Motors CV), there are green shoots.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 80.37)

Tapan: Sell

  • This counter will take some time to recover.

  • Their net interest margins will only recover with time.

  • Retail mix will also only expand.

  • The problem is that the higher operational expense is hurting them.

  • Their slippages are also on the higher side.

  • The asset quality is also only going to improve gradually.

  • The management is positive but it's not visible on the P&L.

  • Long term I am okay but not for the short term.

Embassy Developments (CMP: Rs 79.18)

Tapan: Sell

  • They are not able to perform well but there is rising pressure

  • In Bengaluru, there are supply concerns

  • The office occupancy will go up but somehow they are not able to perform

  • The margin is much lower than the expectation

  • I am not too positive on this counter

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

