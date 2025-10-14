Buy, Sell Or Hold: LG Electronics, ITC, Tata Motors, Lemon Tree, Inox Wind, Zee Entertainment — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Suzlon Energy.
Should you add shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.? Should you hold shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Tata Motors Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter ITC Ltd.?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities; Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities; and Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang; provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,689.9)
Hold: Jain
Valuation was a major point about the company.
Scope of listing was very high.
Stock will not fall below Rs 1,500.
It should go till the levels of Rs 1,800-1,850 on upside.
Remain invested, Rs 1,490 is a good stoploss.
If booking profits, book partially.
ITC (CMP: Rs 396.8)
Hold: Jain
Would suggest hold.
Margin and profitably has increased marginally in the previous quarter.
All segments have witnessed growth.
Majority of verticals are working strongly.
Hold for a price target of Rs 430-440.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 395.45)
Hold: Jain
Hold on to long positions.
According to the current levels, Rs 500-540 levels can be seen on the upside.
Lemon Tree Hotels (CMP: Rs 161.63)
Hold: Hotkar
Upside is limited towards Rs 175-170 levels.
Downside has a very crucial support of Rs 160.
Keep that as stoploss and hold on to long positions.
Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 147.2)
Hold: Hotkar
Trend is positive.
Long positions can be held.
Trade at a stoploss of Rs 145.
Upside of Rs 160-165 levels can be seen.
Zee Entertainment (CMP: Rs 109.16)
Hold: Jain
Hold for some recovery in the price.
Exiting at a higher level will be a better choice.
Fundamental seems to be okay.
Performance was not very strong due to macro headwinds and decline in advertisement.
Some sort of improvement in financial performance can be seen.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 53.95)
Hold: Jain
Good counter to remain invested in because of their order book.
They have a strong market share.
Industry variables working well for the company.
Remain invested with the price target of Rs 58-60.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.