Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, TCS, Zydus Life, BSE, Godrej Properties, Jubilant FoodWorks — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Indian Overseas Bank? Should you add shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and G Chokkalingam, managing director of Equinomics Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.