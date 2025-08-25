Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, TCS, Zydus Life, BSE, Godrej Properties, Jubilant FoodWorks — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, TCS, Zydus Life, BSE, Godrej Properties, Jubilant FoodWorks — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on share prices of Ashok Leyland and Indian Overseas Bank.

25 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, TCS, Zydus Life, BSE, Godrej Properties, Jubilant FoodWorks — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you hold shares of Indian Overseas Bank? Should you add shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and G Chokkalingam, managing director of Equinomics Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,603.1)

Chokkalingam: Buy

  • Focused on domestic demand.

  • Least affected by US tariffs.

Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,140.6)

Upadhyay: Average The Stock

  • If you're sitting at a loss, average the stock.

  • Prices are trading very close to five-year average.

  • There could be a boost to the entire IT pack, from the potential inter-state cut from the US Federal Reserve.

  • On the higher side, expecting prices are looking to reach Rs 3,500.

  • On the lower side, put a stop loss below Rs 3,000.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 1,023.15)

Upadhyay: Buy

  • Buy at current market rate.

  • Targets will be Rs 1,100-1,130

  • Stoploss will be Rs 974.

 BSE (CMP: Rs 2,290.8)

Upadhyay: Sell On Rise

  • Structure not looking good.

  • Prices crossing crucial support area.

  • Set to move further down towards Rs 2,100.

  • Maintain a stop loss below Rs 2,200.

  • If you find any level close to Rs 2,420, exit the stock.

Godrej Properties (CMP: Rs 2,068.9)

Upadhyay: Buy

  • Buy at the current market rate.

  • Stoploss should be placed below Rs 1,940

  • Targets will be Rs 2,180-2,280.

Jubilant FoodWorks (CMP: Rs 647.8)

Chokkalingam: Buy And Hold

  • Can buy.

  • Not a big supporter of the stock due to its highly stretched price to earnings ratio.

  • Hold for a long term.

  • Can give some returns in one to two years.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 131)

Chokkalingam: Hold For Long Term

  • Long term investors can hold.

  • Has reasonable P.E valuation.

  • Commision vehicle sales are not growing to double digits.

  • It can also pick up growth for 6-12 months.

  • Good to hold for long term.

Upadhyay: Average On Dips

  • Expecting prices to go to Rs 140-145 in days to come.

  • If planning to average stocks, let prices come down to Rs 127, maintain stoploss of Rs 144.

  • On the higher side, prices are set for Rs 140-145.

Indian Overseas Bank (CMP: Rs 38.21)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Being a public sector bank, along with all other banks, most PSU banks have brought down their net non-performing assets substantially.

  • They have also reduced their current accounts, saving accounts deposits

  • Their credit growth has picked up again to double digits.

  • Hold on to the stock, if it declines further, one can even buy.

  • Will give decent returns in next one year.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

