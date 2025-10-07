Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Clean Science, SBI, Anant Raj, Cyient DLM, GAIL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of the Karnataka Bank.
Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Clean Science and Technology Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at an attractive price?
Astha Jain from HEM Securities and Swati Hotkar from Nirmal Bang Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,730.7)
Astha: Buy
Looking good
Strong orders
Quarterly performance should be really good
Clean Science and Technology (CMP: Rs 1,060.6)
Astha: Hold
Revenue got impacted
Stock has not seen up move
Going ahead, launch of the new products will boost sales
Stay invested in the counter
Will come to Rs 1300-1400 levels in the time frame of 3-6 months
State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 864.7)
Astha: Buy
SBI is a preferred choice in PSU banks
Buy the counter
Positive outlook for PSU banking space
Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 736.3)
Swati: Buy
View is positive
Under the consolidation phase
Near to break out levels
Hold on long positions for a target of Rs 750-800 levels
Cyient DLM (CMP: Rs 447.8)
Astha: Hold
Stay invested with price target of more than Rs 500
Rs 520-530 should be the TP
Near-term outlook strong
Company has strong execution capabilities in aerospace, industrial space verticals.
GAIL India (CMP: Rs 179.85)
Astha: Hold
They have got a very strong liquefaction capacity
Domestic gas supplies have been increasing
Gail will show a strong up move
The Karnataka Bank (CMP: Rs 174.35)
Swati: Hold
Hold for long positions
Stock is likely to witness a bounce-back rally
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.