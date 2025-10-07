Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Clean Science, SBI, Anant Raj, Cyient DLM, GAIL — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Clean Science, SBI, Anant Raj, Cyient DLM, GAIL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of the Karnataka Bank.

07 Oct 2025, 10:41 PM IST i
Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Clean Science and Technology Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at an attractive price?

Astha Jain from HEM Securities and Swati Hotkar from Nirmal Bang Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,730.7)

Astha: Buy

  • Looking good

  • Strong orders

  • Quarterly performance should be really good

Clean Science and Technology (CMP: Rs 1,060.6)

Astha: Hold

  • Revenue got impacted

  • Stock has not seen up move

  • Going ahead, launch of the new products will boost sales

  • Stay invested in the counter

  • Will come to Rs 1300-1400 levels in the time frame of 3-6 months

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 864.7)

Astha: Buy

  • SBI is a preferred choice in PSU banks

  • Buy the counter

  • Positive outlook for PSU banking space

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 736.3)

Swati: Buy

  • View is positive

  • Under the consolidation phase

  • Near to break out levels

  • Hold on long positions for a target of Rs 750-800 levels

Cyient DLM (CMP: Rs 447.8)

Astha: Hold

  • Stay invested with price target of more than Rs 500

  • Rs 520-530 should be the TP

  • Near-term outlook strong

  • Company has strong execution capabilities in aerospace, industrial space verticals.

GAIL India (CMP: Rs 179.85)

Astha: Hold

  • They have got a very strong liquefaction capacity

  • Domestic gas supplies have been increasing

  • Gail will show a strong up move

The Karnataka Bank (CMP: Rs 174.35)

Swati: Hold

  • Hold for long positions

  • Stock is likely to witness a bounce-back rally

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

