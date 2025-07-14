Buy, Sell Or Hold: KPIT Tech, Dabur, BEML, IDFC First Bank, ONGC, Ola Electric — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you add shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of BEML Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Dabur India Ltd.?

Girish Sodani, co-founder of Ensure Capital., and Gaurav Sharma, head of research (equity, commodity and currency) at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Saurabh Jain, equity head, research, SMC Global Securities, and Brijesh Ail, head technical and derivatives, retail research IDBI Capital, also shared insights