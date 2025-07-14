Buy, Sell Or Hold: KPIT Tech, Dabur, BEML, IDFC First Bank, ONGC, Ola Electric — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Bank of Baroda.
Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you add shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of BEML Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Dabur India Ltd.?
Girish Sodani, co-founder of Ensure Capital., and Gaurav Sharma, head of research (equity, commodity and currency) at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Saurabh Jain, equity head, research, SMC Global Securities, and Brijesh Ail, head technical and derivatives, retail research IDBI Capital, also shared insights
BEML (CMP: Rs 4,594.9)
Sharma: Buy On Dips
Suggest taking position gradually.
Utilise dips towards Rs 4,410 levels to add more.
Look for targets next to Rs 5,200.
KPIT Tech (CMP: Rs 1,267.2)
Sharma: Buy On Dips
Not looking good.
Not hopeful for trade in the short term.
Advice to take stock at Rs 1,220.
Hold position and look for a bounce towards Rs 1,325-1,340 and book positions.
Dabur (CMP: Rs 526.5)
Ali: Sell
Start booking profits from Rs 530 levels.
Exit the stock close to Rs 550.
Ola Electric (CMP: Rs 47.07)
Sodani: Hold
Vision should be for a four to five years' time frame for the electric mobility sector.
Infrastructure is in the process of being built up.
Hold positions for a three-to-four-year time frame for excellent growth results for stocks from the EV sector.
Sharma: Avoid
Unsure if it should be considered from a trading standpoint.
Better to avoid and look for buying opportunities in stocks like Hero MotoCorp.
IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 74.31)
Sharma: Buy On Dips
Charts are looking very good.
Suggest to wait until the levels come down to Rs 68-70 and then take positions.
For a short horizon of a couple of months, a buy taken around Rs 70 would accelerate toward the Rs 82-84 zone, then consider some booking.
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank Shares In Focus After UBS Initiates Coverage With 'Neutral' Rating: 5 Key Factors
ONGC (CMP: Rs 244.3)
Sodani: Buy On Dips, Hold For Long Term
Seeing heavy pressures on profit variations for quarterly numbers.
But a very strong bet for a longer period of time.
Seeing healthy dividends.
Suggest adding at Rs 205-210 levels.
Holding period should be for two to three years time.
Bank Of Baroda (CMP: Rs 240.95)
Jain: Hold
Valuations on the lower side.
Bank is growing at a pace more than the industry's.
Hold for one year.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.