Buy, Sell Or Hold: KEI Industries, Angel One, LG India, Star Health, LIC Housing, Tata Capital — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Transformers & Rectifiers and Yes Bank.
Should you add shares of Tata Capital Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Angel One Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?
Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
KEI Industries (CMP: Rs 4,420.6)
Hold: Agarwal
Continue to hold as long as one doesn't have need for money.
Strong company, business will do well.
Some amount of consolidation at this point of time.
At least 15% upside in the next one to one and a half year, possible.
Angel One (CMP: Rs 2,445.2)
Hold: Parekh
It looks very well placed, showing signs of reversal.
Keep Rs 2,300 as support level and stoploss.
Look for a target of Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,600 as a trading strategy.
LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,688.1)
Hold: Agarwal
Company is very good, no doubt about that.
Strong brand legacy for almost 30 years.
Have launched very good products like smart TVs.
Going for an expansion too.
Good stock to hold for the long term.
Medium term has a target of Rs 1,820-1,825.
Adding right now would not be prudent.
Wait for some amount of consolidation/correction before adding.
Transformers & Rectifiers India (CMP: Rs 486.9)
Hold: Agarwal
Low volume, low beta stocks.
Fundamentals are very strong.
Continue to hold for the long term.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co (CMP: Rs 485.1)
Sell: Agarwal
One should try to get out of the stock.
The numbers are not that great.
With the kind of new regulations coming in the insurance sector, GST going down, commissions cut.
New problems are coming up for third-party insurance firms.
Better to stick to stocks like ICICI Lombard.
LIC Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 569.1)
Hold: Parekh
Continue holding.
No damage to the trend only consolidating at Rs 560-550 levels.
Wait for it to move past Rs 590.
From there, it might see a target of Rs 620.
Keep a stoploss of Rs 560 and continue holding.
Tata Capital (CMP: Rs 329.7)
Hold: Agarwal
Hold for the long term, due to good asset quality.
In the short term, factors such as subscription figures put supply pressure on the stock.
Sell for a short term.
Hold for six to nine months or more.
Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 23.37)
Hold: Agarwal
Continue to hold.
Seeing a very bad period right now.
Won't suggest a sell since numbers have been improving.
Good times going ahead.
Prudent to hold with a stoploss of Rs 20.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.