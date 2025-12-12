Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Finance, Hyundai Motor, SAIL, Kaynes Tech — Ask Profit
Analysts shared their insights on various stocks, including Deepak Nitrite and Rajesh Exports, at NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show. Here are the key takeaways.
Should you add shares of Jio Financial Services? Should you hold shares of Hyundai Motor India at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy SAIL stock at an attractive price?
Astha Jain, senior research analyst and HEM Securities and Gaurav Sharma, head of research and VP at Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
SAIL (CMP: Rs 131.90)
Astha: Hold
Our problem with the stock is valuation; it is on the higher side.
With the kind of growth we are seeing in the metal industry, SAIL is well-positioned to cater to all those opportunities.
Deepak Nitrite (CMP: Rs 1,528.68)
Gaurav: Hold
The stock has witnessed reasonable correction from its peaks.
As of now, there are no signs of meaningful recovery.
Hyundai (CMP: Rs 2,342.2)
Astha: Buy
If anyone wants to enter this space, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motors are also a good counter to buy into, along with Eicher Motors.
The company has posted healthy second quarter results; GST cuts are also set to help these auto firms.
The management is giving a strong guidance with double digit margins.
Jio Finance (CMP: Rs 300.75)
Astha: Hold
The stock is well placed to capture all the opportunities in this digital financial space.
The company's strong execution is starting to show across their verticals; so this will give a good set of numbers going ahead.
The stock might be a slow performer, but one can stay invested.
Rajesh Exports (CMP: Rs 192.25)
Gaurav: Sell
It has been an underperforming counter for a while now, and all the attempts to recover are also fading out.
Kaynes Tech (CMP: Rs 4,265.50)
Astha: Buy
The stock has already corrected a lot from its high.
The structural growth story for this counter has not changed and is looking strong.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.