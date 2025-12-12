Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Finance, Hyundai Motor, SAIL, Kaynes Tech — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Finance, Hyundai Motor, SAIL, Kaynes Tech — Ask Profit

Analysts shared their insights on various stocks, including Deepak Nitrite and Rajesh Exports, at NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show. Here are the key takeaways.

12 Dec 2025, 08:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Analysts shared their insights on various stocks, including Deepak Nitrite and Rajesh Exports, at NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show. Here are the key takeaways. (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Analysts shared their insights on various stocks, including Deepak Nitrite and Rajesh Exports, at NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show. Here are the key takeaways. (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Jio Financial Services? Should you hold shares of Hyundai Motor India at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy SAIL stock at an attractive price?

Astha Jain, senior research analyst and HEM Securities and Gaurav Sharma, head of research and VP at Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

SAIL (CMP: Rs 131.90)

Astha: Hold

  • Our problem with the stock is valuation; it is on the higher side.

  • With the kind of growth we are seeing in the metal industry, SAIL is well-positioned to cater to all those opportunities.

Deepak Nitrite (CMP: Rs 1,528.68)

Gaurav: Hold

  • The stock has witnessed reasonable correction from its peaks.

  • As of now, there are no signs of meaningful recovery.

Hyundai (CMP: Rs 2,342.2)

Astha: Buy

  • If anyone wants to enter this space, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motors are also a good counter to buy into, along with Eicher Motors.

  • The company has posted healthy second quarter results; GST cuts are also set to help these auto firms.

  • The management is giving a strong guidance with double digit margins.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Above 26,000, Sensex Gains 400+ Points As Eternal, Swiggy Drive Surge
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Above 26,000, Sensex Gains 400+ Points As Eternal, Swiggy Drive Surge
Read More

Jio Finance (CMP: Rs 300.75)

Astha: Hold

  • The stock is well placed to capture all the opportunities in this digital financial space.

  • The company's strong execution is starting to show across their verticals; so this will give a good set of numbers going ahead.

  • The stock might be a slow performer, but one can stay invested.

Rajesh Exports (CMP: Rs 192.25)

Gaurav: Sell

  • It has been an underperforming counter for a while now, and all the attempts to recover are also fading out.

Kaynes Tech (CMP: Rs 4,265.50)

Astha: Buy

  • The stock has already corrected a lot from its high.

  • The structural growth story for this counter has not changed and is looking strong.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, Inox Wind, ITC Hotels, JSW Infra, Transformers & Rectifiers — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, Inox Wind, ITC Hotels, JSW Infra, Transformers & Rectifiers — Ask Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT