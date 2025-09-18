Buy, Sell Or Hold: JB Chemicals, L&T, Hyundai Motor, Suzlon Energy — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Power Grid and Syrma SGS.
Should you add shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at an attractive price?
CA Tapan Doshi of www.catapan.in and Gaurav Sharma, associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
JB Chemicals (CMP: Rs 1,690.60)
Doshi: Hold
Profitability remains quite good, operating margin is to go up.
Stock can be held on a long term basis.
Sharma
Stock looks jittery on a short term basis.
Can set stoploss at Rs 1,650 and hold the position, Rs 1,750 level is possible in the near term.
L&T (CMP: Rs 3,686)
Doshi: Hold
L&T is always a safe bet, order inflow is quite good.
Revenue in double digit growth.
Can hold the stock on a long term basis.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 59.08)
Doshi: Buy
Wind energy sector is better placed than solar energy sector.
Ebitda is likely to increase.
PSU-based orderbook offers good visibility.
Valuation looks commanding.
Sharma: Hold
Stock has corrected from Rs 75 levels to a sweet spot.
Can consider taking a long position in the stock.
Rs 75 level can be expected in the next couple of months.
Hyundai Motor (CMP: Rs 2,720.80)
Doshi
Festive season may offer a boost.
Expected to launch more EV models, and improve premium segment.
Good growth and margins expected, but Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki are better bets.
Sharma
Stock is trading at all time highs.
Do not see this momentum continuing.
M&M continues to be the first choice.
Syrma SGS (CMP: Rs 811.85)
Doshi
Valuation is quite stretched, but growth is expected.
Ebitda margin is quite good.
Can keep a 'buy-on-dips' strategy.
Power Grid Corp (CMP: Rs 289.10)
Sharma: Hold
See stock heading towards Rs 310-320 levels in six months.
Maintain stoploss at Rs 275, and target at Rs 310.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.