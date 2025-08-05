Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Swiggy, BSE, SBI, CDSL, UPL — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Swiggy, BSE, SBI, CDSL, UPL — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Paras Defence.

05 Aug 2025, 09:15 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Analysts provided insights on investor queries on NDTV Profit's <em>Ask Profit</em> show.(Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Analysts provided insights on investor queries on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.(Photo: Gemini)

Should you hold shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you add shares of BSE Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Swiggy Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit the State Bank of India?

Virat Jagad, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, and market expert Mahesh Ojha provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

BSE (CMP: Rs 2,369)

Ojha: Buy On Dips

  • Wait further, the price to earnings is quite high.

  • Stock is currently in a downturn.

  • Stock can touch Rs 2,250-odd levels.

  • Wait for some more time.

  • Start buying at Rs 2,250 levels in a staggered way.

Paras Defence (CMP: Rs 653.5)

Ojha: Hold

  • Hold further from these levels.

  • Hold from a one-year perspective.

  • Could see levels up to Rs 760.

  • Not much more optimistic for 1,000 levels.

  • Review numbers in quarterly results.

CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,566.2)

Jagad: Buy

  • If it is swinging above Rs 1,450-1,460-mark, right time to enter.

  • Buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,450.

  • Target should be Rs 1,800.

SBI (CMP: Rs 800.5)

Jagad: Hold

  • Hold this stock.

  • Trends indicating a bullish momentum in the stock.

  • Might see further downside till Rs 780-odd levels.

  • But upside might be up to Rs 840-900 mark.

  • Might go up to Rs 1,000 if it surpasses Rs 840 levels.

ITC (CMP: Rs 414.05)

Jagad: Sell On Dips

  • Stock is trading in a downward moving pattern.

  • Till the time it is trading near Rs 425 level, it's in a bearish chart setup.

  • Hold for some time.

  • Exit if breaching below Rs 400 levels.

UPL (CMP: Rs 720.45)

Ojha: Hold

  • Stock has potential up to Rs 800-840 levels.

  • Partial profit booking is advisable from Rs 760-775 range.

  • Hold further from current perspective.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 385.05)

Ojha: Sell And Buy On Dips

  • Partial profit booking is advisable on these levels.

  • Numbers did not meet expectations.

  • Can add further at Rs 360 levels.

  • Swiggy can have good numbers in the longer-term levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

