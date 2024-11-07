Buy, Sell, Or Hold: ITC, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Waaree Energies, Bharat Electronics — Ask Profit
Market experts Shahina Mukadam and Kush Bohra shared insights on ITC, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Waaree Energies and Bharat Electronics, discussing whether to buy, sell or hold these stocks.
Is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. at a good entry level to buy right now? Should you keep holding ITC Ltd. and NHPC Ltd.? After its phenomenal listing, is Waaree Energies Ltd.'s valuation sustainable?
Shahina Mukadam, an independent market expert, and Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 7,424.6)
Mukadam: Hold.
The government has 86% equity and if there is an FPO, existing investors can get a good offer.
Valuations justified by strong order book.
Preference over rival Garden Reach Shipbuilders
Apollo Hospitals (CMP: Rs 7,424.6)
Mukadam: Buy.
Stock attractive to add in portfolio as expansion plans have potential.
Reasonably priced compared to peers
Can be bought at current levels for a medium-to long term perspective.
REC (CMP: Rs 528.55)
Bohra: Hold, without averaging.
Stock has been on the way down, but now consolidating with positive bias.
Exit if support of Rs 500 is taken out. Hold, if support is not breached.
NHPC (CMP: Rs 84.53)
Mukadam: Buy at dips.
Prefer to buy at lower levels.
The company's earnings have been below expectations.
ITC (CMP: Rs 478)
Bohra: Staggered buy.
The stock provides a good entry point for staggered buying like through an SIP.
Strong support zone at Rs 455.
Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 3,357.45)
Mukadam: Book profit for short term goal, hold for long term.
Current valuation that looks expensive now will be attractive in the long term.
If the investment horizon is six months, it can be exit.
Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 300.2)
Bohra: Hold.
The stock stands out from the defence pack as the correction has not been as steep.
The stock can head to Rs 325-level in a month.
Watch here:
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.