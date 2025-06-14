Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finance, JSW Infra, Aster DM Healthcare, Jyothi Lab— Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on Punjab National Bank and Kalyan Jewellers.
Should you hold shares of Jyothi Laboratories Ltd.? Should you add shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to add shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. and JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Is it the right time to exit Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. and Punjab National Bank Ltd.?
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president at Mehta Equities, and Sundar Kewat, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
ITC Hotels (CMP: Rs 213.70)
Tapse: Add more
I am very optimistic on the hospitality sector.
Start accumulating on current levels, as well as lower levels upto Rs 200.
The view should be for atleast 6 months to 1 year.
Near term target can be around Rs 235-240, while long term target can be around Rs 280.
Jyothy Lab (CMP: Rs 337.25)
Tapse: Buy
On fundamental basis, with respect to fresh buy call at this current levels.
The stock looks very promising right now.
Kewat: Hold
I would suggest to hold the stock as of now.
There is a support at Rs 320 level and from there itself the stock could bounce back.
The stock could reach Rs 400 level, if this support level is strongly held.
Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 9,331)
Tapse: Buy on dips
The company stands as a leader in the NBFC sector.
I would suggest to buy on every dips.
A profit booking can be seen due to the recent rally in the sector.
Invest for long term perspective.
Kewat: Buy at dips
I would recommend to buy on dips.
Buy at Rs 8,700 which is the first support.
The second support is at Rs 8,300 levels.
Tube Investment (CMP: Rs 2,936.20)
Tapse: Hold
The stock looks very expensive right now.
Not a comfortable choice for a fresh buy position at this point of time.
Look for some downside trend going forward.
Hold the stock for long term.
Buy, more later.
Aster DM (CMP: Rs 569.70)
Kewat: Buy on dips
The stock has given a strong upward rally.
I would suggest to buy on dips.
The stock might reach a high of Rs 720 levels.
The stock will break to the uncharted territory after Rs 608 levels.
JSW Infra (CMP: Rs 302.45)
Kewat: Add more
Currently the stock is in a sideways range.
The stock looks very attractive.
The stock could ignite to fresh heights at Rs 360 levels.
Add more at Rs 320 levels.
Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 106.61)
Kewat: Exit
The stock is currently at a sideways range at Rs 110 level to Rs 92 level.
The stock is also taking a resistance at this level.
So, I would suggest investors to exit the stock now.
Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 518.95)
Kewat: Ignore
The stock is trading into a broader range from Rs 591 level to Rs 425 level.
The correct level to add is not the current market price.
The stock could bounce back at Rs 430.
If the stock breaks out of current level, then only the stock could reach Rs 800 level.
At current market price, the stock will be ignored.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.