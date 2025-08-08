Buy, Sell Or Hold: IRCTC, Kalyan Jewellers, Orient Cement, Gland Pharma — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Balkrishna Industries and Unimech Aerospace.
Should you hold shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp? Should you add shares of Jubilant Foodworks at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Kalyan Jewellers India at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Gland Pharma?
Vaibhav Vidwani, a research analyst with Bonanza Portfolio, and Sundar Kewat, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Group, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (CMP: Rs 718.95)
Vidwani: Exit for short term, hold for long term
IRCTC is trading at a lower valuation than its median P/E ratio.
Company is expected to report good numbers in upcoming years.
But in the near term, value will be sideways.
Do not see tremendous growth unless the government proposes new initiatives.
Valuation is attractive, so can consider adding at lower levels.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals (CMP: Rs 3,486.4)
Kewat: Stop loss at Rs 3,390 apiece.
The stock is on a sideways trajectory.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares are currently facing volatility.
Recommend a stop loss at the Rs 3,390 level on a closing basis.
Orient Cement (CMP: Rs 232.95)
Kewat: Sell
Stock has failed to continue the momentum it started in June.
Not a bad idea to book losses.
To add stocks, investors can look at the Rs 195 level, which is an important support level.
Recommend selling the stock.
Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,934.6)
Vidwani: Sell
View is negative as Gland Pharma derives over half of its revenue from the US.
Expect minor stress in upcoming quarters.
Look for stocks without higher international exposure instead.
Do not recommend pharma stocks in the near-term.
Jubilant Foodworks (CMP: Rs 624.45)
Vidwani: Sell
The counter is currently trading at a P/E of 186.
Does not see robust revenue growth or margin maintenance in the near future.
Can book profits at the current level.
Balkrishna Industries (CMP: Rs 2,428.4)
Vidwani: Hold
Stock is trading at an attractive valuation.
Though demand is stressed in the auto space, can expect better growth in demand in three years.
See minor stress in the near-term.
Unimech Aerospace and Engineering (CMP: Rs 1,074.4)
Kewat: Sell
Stock is unable to hold on to the momentum it was gaining earlier this year.
Moving averages do not indicate any positive outlook.
Recommend booking losses at current level.
Can add stock at the Rs 850 level.
Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 528.1)
Vidwani: Pessimistic
June quarter numbers did not meet expectations.
Recommend picking stocks with the ability to deliver in upcoming quarters.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.