Buy, Sell Or Hold: IRCTC, Kalyan Jewellers, Orient Cement, Gland Pharma — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp? Should you add shares of Jubilant Foodworks at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Kalyan Jewellers India at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Gland Pharma?

Vaibhav Vidwani, a research analyst with Bonanza Portfolio, and Sundar Kewat, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Group, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.