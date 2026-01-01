Buy, Sell Or Hold: IndiGo, IndusInd, Hindustan Zinc, Kalyan Jewellers, ITC, RVNL, Ireda — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Bajaj Housing Finance.
Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?
Shahina Mukadam, an independent market expert, and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
InterGlobe Aviation (CMP: Rs 5,110.5)
Bohra: Hold
Positive from a medium-term perspective.
Stock has already rebounded smartly from Rs 4,700.
Volumes remain tight for any kind of meaningful upmove.
Hold with a stoploss of Rs 5,000.
IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 890.2)
Bohra: High Risk Trade
High-risk trade, if entering, keep quantities small.
Keep a tight stop loss of Rs 855.
On the way up, targets are Rs 900 and Rs 935.
Hindustan Zinc (CMP: Rs 611.95)
Bohra: Hold
Continue holding for now.
Suggest stoploss close to Rs 595-600 zone.
Seeing some cooling off and coming to a healthy zone.
May consolidate and move higher.
Interim target is Rs 640.
Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 484.2)
Mukadam: Hold
Not an issue with the stock and potential, the balance sheet is strong.
Problem is the valuations, likely to consolidate in the coming time.
Hold for a long term.
ITC (CMP: Rs 363.85)
Mukadam: Hold
Good dividend play from a long-term perspective.
Attractive valuations compared to cash flow.
For the shorter term, will need to see what the prices are they can take and pass on while keeping volumes intact.
FMCG will see stability and upmove.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (CMP: Rs 361.5)
Mukadam: Hold
Order book's position is quite substantial and could drive growth.
Operational issues should be ironed out.
Continue to hold with a target of Rs 400.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (CMP: Rs 139.36)
Bohra: Wait And Watch
Not a good time to enter the stock.
Has seen some kind of recovery but has beaten down quite a bit.
There will be supply pressures coming in equally.
Might want to wait a little.
Good risk reward ratio but supply hangover.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 96.11)
Bohra: Hold
Suggest a hold.
Stoploss of Rs 92.
Exit at stoploss as soon as possible.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision