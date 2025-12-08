Buy, Sell Or Hold: IndiGo, Fortis, Mahindra Finance, Tata Capital, Eternal, NCC, IDFC First Bank — Ask Profit
Analysts also provided insights on the share price of SJVN.
Should you add shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.? Should you hold shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Eternal Ltd. at an attractive price?
Lancelot D'Cunha, CIO of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, and Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at the Streets, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
InterGlobe Aviation (CMP: Rs 4,923.5)
D'Cunha: Avoid
Apart from negative news flows, profit growth has been under severe pressure.
Stock trades at 38 times its earnings, which is quite expensive.
Better to stay away from the counter especially when valuations are expensive.
Can always wait for price correction and invest when the multiples are lower.
Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 860.8)
D'Cunha: Sell
As far as the industry is concerned, it is looking good.
One can exit due to operational issues in the firm of late.
M&M Financial Services (CMP: Rs 351.4)
Rambhia: Buy/Sell/Hold
Absolutely buy the counter, it is trending.
Initiate a buy with a support level of Rs 349.
Tata Capital (CMP: Rs 323)
Rambhia: Hold
Strong support at Rs 320.
One can hold for now.
Eternal (CMP: Rs 285.25)
Rambhia: Hold
The counter has reached a gap-up level.
Counter is near the support now despite the negative present trend.
If the counter holds Rs 285 to Rs 290 levels decisively for the next two to three days, there is hope for reversal.
One should take exit if the counter breaks Rs 285 on the lower side.
NCC (CMP: Rs 162.89)
D'Cunha: Sell
Trades at almost 13 times its earnings.
We have not seen revenue growth in the last quarter, been a bit of a dampener on the stock.
Margin and cost of borrowing have been impacted.
Exit if already invested.
IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 79.12)
D'Cunha: Hold
Seen easing up of rates over the last one year.
Are going to see a good amount of credit flow to the bank system, and from there, to various borrowers.
Will see a good amount of growth coming in from the retail side.
Stock should give better returns moving forward.
SJVN (CMP: Rs 71.24)
Rambhia: Sell
Don't foresee any near-term support coming on these charts.
Take an exit from this counter as soon as possible.
Though it looks oversold, move on to something where momentum is already picking up.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.