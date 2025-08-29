Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, United Spirits, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Anant Raj, Power Grid — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on share prices of Coal India and NCC.
Should you hold shares of Power Grid Corp.? Should you add shares of Coal India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of ICICI Bank Ltd at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Sundar Kewat, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, also provided insights.
ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,397.8)
Sharma: Buy
One of the largest private sector banks.
Buy some quantity.
Buy further on dip of Rs 1,350-1,360.
No point missing the stock and looking for a larger dip.
United Spirits (CMP: Rs 1,311)
Dalal: Hold
Hold on to it.
Better levels will come.
One97 Communications (CMP: Rs 1,207)
Dalal/Sharma: Buy/Sell/Hold
Continue to hold.
Averaging should have been done at lower levels.
Trading at a high price.
Some parts of the business are doing well.
Good distribution.
Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 580.25)
Kewat: Buy
Primary trend for the stock has been in a positive time frame.
Stock has been consolidating from October 2024 till date.
Important support level is Rs 550 level.
Accumulate more as stock could go up to Rs 700 if it passes this level.
Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 516.4)
Kewat: Buy
Stock is into a rising channel pattern.
Stock has formed an indecisive doji candle.
Accumulate stock at this level, wait until Rs 560 level breakout is reached.
Not surprised to see stock trading at Rs 660 levels in the future.
Power Grid (CMP: Rs 275)
Gorakshakar: Hold For Long Term
Hold for two to three years
One thing that investors should realise is that the returns are stipulated by the government.
Huge latent demand for power.
Not good for multibagger status in the short term.
Kewat: Buy On Dips
Stock is creating a lower low pattern.
Failed to get positive momentum and is now consolidating between Rs 300 and Rs 270-odd levels.
Add at Rs 250-245 levels.
Target till Rs 312 in coming months.
Coal India (CMP: Rs 377.2)
Dalal: Hold
If you're looking for a good dividend yield stock, this is a good investment.
Even though they are the largest player and have few competitors.
Growth is going to be very muted.
Hold on for dividend yields.
Good for stability and decent returns but not capital appreciation.
NCC (CMP: Rs 204.5)
Dalal: Buy
Can average the stock.
Has decent order book, operations continue to do well.
Has seen a decent correction.
Definitely add some and average some.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision