Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, LG Electronics, Suzlon, Hyundai, Bajaj Housing, NTPC — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of National Aluminum Co.
Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hyundai Motors India (CMP: Rs 2,267.9)
Sharma: Hold
Hold as of now.
Add more of this stock when it moves above Rs 2,400.
LG Electronics (CMP: Rs 1,483.4)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Hold on to shares.
Hold off on fresh buying.
Lock in will complete for anchor investors on Jan. 7.
Good fundamentals, October-March period is expected to do well.
ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,355.4)
Sharma: Hold
Hold on to positions.
Not much of a decline is expected.
Hovering around the support zone.
Maintain stop loss of Rs 1,300 and hold the stock.
NTPC (CMP: Rs 352.1)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Hold for next two to three years.
Slow moving stock, but the company is making investments in power generation.
See decent earnings trajectory for 2027 and 2028.
One must be patient with this stock.
Hold for 18 to 24 months for a decent risk-reward.
National Aluminum Company (CMP: Rs 330.3)
Gorakshakar/Sharma: Buy/Sell/Hold
Company has done well, looking upbeat.
Kind of run-up we have seen rings bells of caution.
Partial profit should be booked here.
Maintain trailing stoploss at Rs 280.
Hold on to the remaining position.
Keep lifting stoploss with every rising price.
JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 123.01)
Gorakshakar: Hold
One can accumulate this stock.
Buy from a longer term perspective.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 96.62 )
Gorakshakar: Buy
This company should add a lot of value in the longer term.
Buy the stock.
Keep a timeframe of atleast 10-15 months.
Accumulate at current price.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 54.28 )
Sharma: Hold
No point exiting positions here.
Bullish from medium to longer term perspective.
Hold on to positions, maintain stoploss at Rs 48.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.