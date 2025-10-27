Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, LG Electronics, Zen Tech, Amara Raja, OIL, Coal India, SJVN — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, LG Electronics, Zen Tech, Amara Raja, OIL, Coal India, SJVN — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Ola Electric

27 Oct 2025, 08:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics, Zen Tech, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, OIL, Coal India, SJVN, Ola Electric — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of LG Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of SJVN Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.?

Independent market expert Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities; Osho Krishan, chief manager-technical and derivative research at Angel One; and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president-research at Religare Broking; provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 2,273)

Jain: Buy

  • Autos are expected to do well.

  • Hyundai to come up with new launches.

  • Auto demand is great.

  • Hyundai India could be a good bet from long-term perspective.

ALSO READ

Hyundai Eyes 26 New Launches By FY30, Says Tarun Garg
Opinion
Hyundai Eyes 26 New Launches By FY30, Says Tarun Garg
Read More

LG Electronics (CMP: Rs 1,650.1)

Jain: Buy On Dips

  • Valuations are on the higher side.

  • Stock got listed at 40-45% premium.

  • Good marquee trend.

  • Sector of the stock will remain in limelight.

  • Buy at IPO price in staggered manner.

Zen Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,339.8)

Jain: Avoid

  • Valuations are quite high, relatively small company.

  • Last two quarterly earnings were disappointing despite high valuations.

  • Do not find any respite from selling, better to avoid.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (CMP: Rs 1,001.95)

Krishnan: Hold

  • Currently in very strong consolidation.

  • Would not advise an exit from current levels.

  • Overall, the setup remains in a sideways manner.

  • Zone of Rs 1,000 is a very strong support level.

  • Better to stay invested.

  • On immediate basis, Rs 1,350 is the target.

Oil India (CMP: Rs 422.35)

Krishnan: Hold

  • Stay invested.

  • Counter on verge of fresh breakout.

  • One can accumulate more in current levels.

  • Expecting short term target of Rs 455-460.

Coal India (CMP: Rs 396.7)

Jain: Hold

  • Valuations are trading at lower end of historical averages on PE side and price to book value side.

  • Dividend yield is also good.

  • Good bet for the next two to three years.

ALSO READ

IIT Madras, Coal India Join Hands To Launch Centre For Sustainable Energy
Opinion
IIT Madras, Coal India Join Hands To Launch Centre For Sustainable Energy
Read More

SJVN (CMP: Rs 88.07)

Jain: Hold

  • Like utility space and hydropower companies.

  • Great order book with visibility for next five years.

  • Some of the capacity additions will be happening in 2026 and 2027.

  • Earnings will get boost from revenue and profitability

  • Better to hold the stock.

  • Can also accumulate.

ALSO READ

SJVN, Tata Power, JSW Energy — CLSA Lifts Price Targets Amid India's Power Market Shifts
Opinion
SJVN, Tata Power, JSW Energy — CLSA Lifts Price Targets Amid India's Power Market Shifts
Read More

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 51.65)

Krishnan: Hold

  • Higher possibility of recovering losses in on year time frame.

  • Counter has been into profit booking zone after rally.

  • Setup has turned on the positive front.

  • From a long-term perspective, one can stay invested.

ALSO READ

Ola Electric Board Gives Nod To Fundraising Of Up To Rs 1,500 Crore
Opinion
Ola Electric Board Gives Nod To Fundraising Of Up To Rs 1,500 Crore
Read More

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT