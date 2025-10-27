Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, LG Electronics, Zen Tech, Amara Raja, OIL, Coal India, SJVN — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Ola Electric
Should you add shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of LG Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of SJVN Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.?
Independent market expert Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities; Osho Krishan, chief manager-technical and derivative research at Angel One; and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president-research at Religare Broking; provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 2,273)
Jain: Buy
Autos are expected to do well.
Hyundai to come up with new launches.
Auto demand is great.
Hyundai India could be a good bet from long-term perspective.
LG Electronics (CMP: Rs 1,650.1)
Jain: Buy On Dips
Valuations are on the higher side.
Stock got listed at 40-45% premium.
Good marquee trend.
Sector of the stock will remain in limelight.
Buy at IPO price in staggered manner.
Zen Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,339.8)
Jain: Avoid
Valuations are quite high, relatively small company.
Last two quarterly earnings were disappointing despite high valuations.
Do not find any respite from selling, better to avoid.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (CMP: Rs 1,001.95)
Krishnan: Hold
Currently in very strong consolidation.
Would not advise an exit from current levels.
Overall, the setup remains in a sideways manner.
Zone of Rs 1,000 is a very strong support level.
Better to stay invested.
On immediate basis, Rs 1,350 is the target.
Oil India (CMP: Rs 422.35)
Krishnan: Hold
Stay invested.
Counter on verge of fresh breakout.
One can accumulate more in current levels.
Expecting short term target of Rs 455-460.
Coal India (CMP: Rs 396.7)
Jain: Hold
Valuations are trading at lower end of historical averages on PE side and price to book value side.
Dividend yield is also good.
Good bet for the next two to three years.
SJVN (CMP: Rs 88.07)
Jain: Hold
Like utility space and hydropower companies.
Great order book with visibility for next five years.
Some of the capacity additions will be happening in 2026 and 2027.
Earnings will get boost from revenue and profitability
Better to hold the stock.
Can also accumulate.
Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 51.65)
Krishnan: Hold
Higher possibility of recovering losses in on year time frame.
Counter has been into profit booking zone after rally.
Setup has turned on the positive front.
From a long-term perspective, one can stay invested.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.