Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hyundai, Inox Wind, ITC Hotels, JSW Infra, Transformers & Rectifiers — Ask Profit
Analysts also provided insights on Oil India, Tejas Networks and Zen Technologies.
Should you add shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at an attractive price?
Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. and Kush Bhora, founder of Kush Bohra.com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
JSW Infra (CMP: Rs 267)
Dalal: Hold
Continue to hold for long term.
Very positive on the port space.
RoE's are 8% compared to peers who have higher returns.
RoE and profit should move up.
Valuation comfort not there on near term but there on long term.
Transformers & Rectifiers (CMP: Rs 239.15)
Dalal: Hold
I would say hold on.
Shortage of capacities in transformers space.
Had restrictions from international agencies on funding projects which got lifted.
Next two to three years for the company will be really good.
Getting a great opportunity, suggest averaging at this point.
Would suggest to average at this point, buy a little more and I'm sure you'll make money in the next few years.
Tejas Networks (CMP: Rs 465.90)
Bohra: Sell On Rise
From a near to medium term perspective, there is a positive bias on daily charts.
Don't see a big turnaround.
Look at levels of Rs 580-Rs 600 zone to be filled to exit.
Exit on rise.
ITC Hotels (CMP: Rs 191.36)
Dalal: Buy
Remain constructive on it.
Growth opportunity is very strong.
Business will scale up to management contracts, will help it grow.
Feel the stock can move on, accumulate it within the next six months.
Zen Tech (CMP: Rs 1,375.60)
Bohra: Hold
Would suggest stoploss of Rs 1,300.
If that gets broken, last hope will recede.
Hold with that stoploss.
Oil India (CMP: Rs 404.85)
Dalal: Sell
Sell the stock.
Lot of better opportunities in the market.
Hyundai Motor (CMP: Rs 2,342.30)
Bohra: Hold
Continue to hold.
Stock had a good run but now we see profit booking.
Stoploss at Rs 2,150.
Hold from short term and medium term perspective.
Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 121.55)
Bohra : Sell
Stock has actually fallen quite sharply.
Rebound that you're seeing today is from oversold territory.
Don't see a sustainable rally on the upside.
Multiple resistances at Rs 125 and Rs 127 levels.
Exit partially.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.