Buy, Sell Or Hold: HUL, REC, GSK Pharma, KFin Tech, SBI — Ask Profit

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global and Kunal Rambia, trading strategist at The Street, answered investor queries on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of GSK Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HUL at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of KFin Tech at an attractive price?
Shakti Pumps (CMP: Rs 660)
Saurabh: Hold
Its a small company on the valuation side.
The last quarter results were weak, but I expect that the next results should be better.
We see activity in this counter closer to the budget
SBI (CMP: Rs 973.10)
Kunal: Hold
The overall trend has been positive.
This counter has been consolidating.
The counter already made a high.
One can stay invested as it has the potential to hit new highs.
REC (CMP: Rs 358.20)
Kunal: Sell
The counter has been trading lack-luster for one year now.
Not breaking the support while lacking momentum.
Saurabh: Hold
Its a clear value stock
From a long-term perspective, its recommended to hold.
The profitability will come back.
Financials are looking good.
GSK Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,495.4)
Saurabh: Hold
Pharmaceutical stocks are not participating in the market rally.
This is especially after the trade war.
And there are still some concerns about the sector.
The operational numbers show good growth.
The valuations have always been expensive.
I would say wait for another quarter and take a call.
HUL (CMP: Rs 2,464)
Saurabh: Hold
The ice-cream division is small in the context of the full business.
After the de-merger if one wants to chip into the ice cream business, then it makes sense.
Wait for the de-merger and the listing.
KFin Tech (CMP: Rs 1,096)
Saurabh: Hold
The company is strong on the operational side.
One can expect growth.
The only pain point is the valuation.
The holding period should be more than a year.
