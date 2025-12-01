Buy, Sell Or Hold: HUL, REC, GSK Pharma, KFin Tech, SBI — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: HUL, REC, GSK Pharma, KFin Tech, SBI — Ask Profit
Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global and Kunal Rambia, trading strategist at The Street, answered investor queries on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

01 Dec 2025, 08:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Should you add shares of GSK Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HUL at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of KFin Tech at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global and Kunal Rambia, fund manager and trading strategist at The Street, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shakti Pumps (CMP: Rs 660)

Saurabh: Hold

  • Its a small company on the valuation side.

  • The last quarter results were weak, but I expect that the next results should be better.

  • We see activity in this counter closer to the budget

SBI (CMP: Rs 973.10)

Kunal: Hold

  • The overall trend has been positive.

  • This counter has been consolidating.

  • The counter already made a high.

  • One can stay invested as it has the potential to hit new highs.

REC (CMP: Rs 358.20)

Kunal: Sell

  • The counter has been trading lack-luster for one year now.

  • Not breaking the support while lacking momentum.

Saurabh: Hold

  • Its a clear value stock

  • From a long-term perspective, its recommended to hold.

  • The profitability will come back.

  • Financials are looking good.

GSK Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,495.4)

Saurabh: Hold

  • Pharmaceutical stocks are not participating in the market rally.

  • This is especially after the trade war.

  • And there are still some concerns about the sector.

  • The operational numbers show good growth.

  • The valuations have always been expensive.

  • I would say wait for another quarter and take a call.

HUL (CMP: Rs 2,464)

Saurabh: Hold

  • The ice-cream division is small in the context of the full business.

  • After the de-merger if one wants to chip into the ice cream business, then it makes sense.

  • Wait for the de-merger and the listing.

KFin Tech (CMP: Rs 1,096)

Saurabh: Hold

  • The company is strong on the operational side.

  • One can expect growth.

  • The only pain point is the valuation.

  • The holding period should be more than a year.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

