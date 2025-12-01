Buy, Sell Or Hold: HUL, REC, GSK Pharma, KFin Tech, SBI — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of GSK Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HUL at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of KFin Tech at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global and Kunal Rambia, fund manager and trading strategist at The Street, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.