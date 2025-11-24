Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hind Copper, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Siemens, Solar Industries — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Hind Copper, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Siemens, Solar Industries — Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal from Natverlal and Sons Stock Brokers and Gaurav Bissa, Vice President, Incred Equities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

24 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
Should you add shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Nestle India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. at an attractive price?

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 313.90)

Sameer Dalal: Don't buy

  • Over the next two years, you are going to see some amount of pricing pressure.

  • With increased supply you are going to see prices coming off.

  • May go through negative cycle over the next two years.

Nestle India (CMP: Rs 1,280.85)

Sameer: Hold

  • They are expanding their portfolio basket

  • Will lead to traction and growth in value

  • Consumerism growth will pick up

  • Can hold Nestle

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 823.10)

Sameer: Hold

  • Continue to hold on to Shriram Finance

  • I think it's a company that is doing extremely well and growing its book in a very calibrated way

  • Great counter

  • Will make decent returns over next 2-3 years

Siemens (CMP: Rs 3,173.75)

Gaurav: don't buy/add more

  • Don't average the stock out

  • Let it come out of consolidation

  • Don't add more

  • Range is narrowing, let it come out of the range.

Solar Industries India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13,753.60)

Gaurav: Hold

  • Overall setup has been good higher tops, higher bottoms

  • If 13,000 levels 12,500 levels are sustained, one can hold

  • What we are seeing currently is more of a time correction

  • Hold for one year

