Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hind Copper, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Siemens, Solar Industries — Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal from Natverlal and Sons Stock Brokers and Gaurav Bissa, Vice President, Incred Equities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Nestle India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. at an attractive price?
Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 313.90)
Sameer Dalal: Don't buy
Over the next two years, you are going to see some amount of pricing pressure.
With increased supply you are going to see prices coming off.
May go through negative cycle over the next two years.
Nestle India (CMP: Rs 1,280.85)
Sameer: Hold
They are expanding their portfolio basket
Will lead to traction and growth in value
Consumerism growth will pick up
Can hold Nestle
Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 823.10)
Sameer: Hold
Continue to hold on to Shriram Finance
I think it's a company that is doing extremely well and growing its book in a very calibrated way
Great counter
Will make decent returns over next 2-3 years
Siemens (CMP: Rs 3,173.75)
Gaurav: don't buy/add more
Don't average the stock out
Let it come out of consolidation
Don't add more
Range is narrowing, let it come out of the range.
Solar Industries India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13,753.60)
Gaurav: Hold
Overall setup has been good higher tops, higher bottoms
If 13,000 levels 12,500 levels are sustained, one can hold
What we are seeing currently is more of a time correction
Hold for one year