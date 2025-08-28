Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, BEL, JSW Cement, Canara Bank — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on share prices of BSE and Suzlon Energy.
Should you hold shares of Tata Motors Ltd.? Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Canara Bank at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Bharat Electronics Ltd.?
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president and research analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, and Sarvendra Srivastava, market strategist @5wavesofficial, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Shahina Mukadam, independent market expert, and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com, also provided insights.
Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 5,091.7)
Bohra: Hold
Would suggest a hold.
Stock is in uptrend.
Trend has reversed for the better.
Might have to exit at or just above costs due to selling pressure.
Positional stop is at Rs 4,800.
BSE (CMP: Rs 2,178.4)
Bohra: Hold
Hold since volumes on the downsides seem to be dissipating.
Entry prices are fairly attractive.
Stoploss of Rs 2,100 mark.
HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 957.8)
Tapse: Hold
Continue to hold.
Post the corporate adjustment, stock will see some kind of pressure.
Fundamentally looks strong.
May head towards Rs 1,200-1,300 levels.
May face pressure for a short period of time.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 675.45)
Tapse: Buy On Dips
Near-term outlook looks very volatile.
With at least 10% discount from current levels, would be a good stock to hold for the long term.
Buy on dips.
Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 363.85)
Tapse: Hold For Long Term
Right stock to be into for a one or two years view.
Add on dips at the level of Rs 340.
Hold for a long term.
JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 148.59)
Mukadam: Hold
Hold from here.
Management is pretty aggressive.
Valuation is a bit expensive.
Likely to move into the top five in the next three years.
Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 104.63)
Tapse : Buy On Dips
Looks very good in terms of fundamentals.
Very comfortable to have a positive outlook on valuations.
Buy on dips on a long-term basis.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 56.33)
Mukadam: Hold
Demand is huge, order-book position is very good.
Confident at growing revenue for 70%.
Price to book valuations is about 10 times.
Keep expectations reasonable.
Any bounceback is a profit opportunity.
Hold for a long term.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision