Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hawkins, Sun Pharma, PCBL, Sagility India, IDBI Bank — Ask Profit
Khush Bora, Founder of Khushbora.com and Lancelot DCunha, CIO of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of Sun Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of PCBL at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hawkins at an attractive price?
PCBL (CMP: Rs 327.30)
Khush: Hold
I think this can be held on to.
This is because despite the fall, the stock is showing early signs of recovery.
For a recovery trade, continue to hold.
If the stock does turn around, hold with a tight stop loss.
IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 101.19)
Khush: Hold
There is a rising trendline support.
The stock has not really found in the entire banking rally.
So does not make the cut as one of our top picks.
Not very high in the pecking-order.
The trend is slow but upwards.
Can switch to the PSU names of private banks.
Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,810)
Lancelot: Hold
A lot of their business is dependent on the situation in the US.
This is as far as exports are concerned.
Their profitability significantly comes from the overseas markets as well.
Its no longer an Indian or domestic story.
Given that we are seeing some resolution as far as US tariffs go, there could be an improvement in operations in over a year.
The valuations are on the higher side for a pharma company.
The risk reward ratio is against you in the longer term.
Cipla is better in terms of valuations and is more domestic focused.
Sagility (CMP: Rs 49.87)
Khush: Hold
The reason we're seeing a cool off in the last month is due to the good run that it had so far.
The cool-off has been happening in very thin volumes.
Don't be too concerned about the downtick.
The stock is looking to slowly turn a corner.
Hawkins Cookers (CMP: Rs 8,177)
Khush: Hold
The stock has been an underperformer for the most part.
While holding, can consider exiting this counter.
There are no big movements.
The selling has been on the higher end as well.
AB Real Estate (CMP: Rs 1,745)
Lancelot: Sell
Looking at the last quarterly results, there was a steep fall in income, revenue and margins.
The business can be lumpy in the sector as projects get compeleted in various times.
If one wants to invest in real estate, it is better to look at a premium real-estate player.
Like a Lodha, they are a better bet in the market.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.