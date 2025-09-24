Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Havells, JSW Energy, Zydus Wellness, BHEL, HAL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Anant Raj and SBI Cards.

24 Sep 2025, 10:22 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Havells, JSW Energy, Zydus Wellness, BHEL, HAL — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Havells Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of JSW Energy Ltd. at an attractive price?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president – technical research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. and Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Havells (CMP: Rs 1,544.5)

Parekh: Hold

  • At a make or break level.

  • Today's low should be taken as a stoploss.

  • The ideal stoploss level is Rs 1,520.

  • Hold because its very likely to give a bounce from here.

Zydus Wellness (CMP: Rs 485.7)

Parekh: Wait and watch

  • Long-term trend is intact.

  • Keep a range of Rs 440-Rs 490 for now.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 535.15)

Dalal: Hold

  • Good counter, expanding quite well.

  • Will have growth and profitability due to expansion plans.

  • Valuations are a little bit on the expensive side.

  • Believe that power and renewables will do well in India in coming years.

  • Opportunity for some returns.

  • Continue to hold.

  • Buy at Rs 480-Rs 500 levels.

BHEL (CMP: Rs 236.01)

Parekh: Hold

  • Keep a stoploss of Rs 220.

  • Wait for the stock to go above Rs 250 and you'll get good returns.

HAL (CMP: Rs 4,723.9)

Parekh: Hold

  • Support is at Rs 4,300.

  • Target is at Rs 5,300

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 677.10)

Parekh: Buy

  • Already shown a good run-up.

  • Start accumulating, even for long term.

  • The stock may reach Rs 950 levels.

  • Keep stoploss of Rs 600.

SBI Cards (CMP: Rs 884.75)

Parekh: Buy

  • Made a double bottom at Rs 800 levels.

  • Getting into a trend of higher bottom formation.

  • Keep a stoploss of Rs 850.

  • Resistance comes at around Rs 900 levels.

  • Above Rs 900, it gets into an upward trend.

  • For now, it's just a trading strategy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

