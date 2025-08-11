Buy, Sell Or Hold: HAL, Colgate, SBI, Titagarh, Tata Tech, Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? Should you add shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit State Bank of India?

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital and Vaibhav Vidwani of Bonanza Portfolio provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.