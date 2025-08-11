Buy, Sell Or Hold: HAL, Colgate, SBI, Titagarh, Tata Tech, Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Tata Steel and IDFC First Bank.
Should you hold shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? Should you add shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit State Bank of India?
Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital and Vaibhav Vidwani of Bonanza Portfolio provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 4,444.9)
Sharma: Hold
Chart formation is pretty good.
Hold on to position.
Take a stoploss of Rs 4,400.
Wait for some time.
If the stock passes Rs 4,700-odd levels, it will rush up to Rs 5,000.
Colgate-Palmolive (CMP: Rs 2,212.4)
Vidwani: Hold
Revenue growth is not that robust.
Stock is trading at appropriate valuation, but can expect sideways revenue growth for one to two quarters
Hold for more than one year.
State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 823.45)
Sharma: Buy
Bullish on PSU banking space.
Bullish on stock from a short-term perspective.
Can see levels close to Rs 860-880 levels in the immediate near term.
Up to Rs 940 levels can be seen in next six months.
Titagarh Rail (CMP: Rs 776.15)
Vidwani: Buy
There are no huge new developments in railway segment.
Already trading at very low levels.
Can add some quantity of this stock.
Can expect good upward movement on this stock.
Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 666.1)
Sharma: Avoid
No signs of any kind of reversal coming in.
Past couple of quarters' performance and financials have muted numbers.
Since its listing, it has been hitting lower lows.
Failed to create wealth for investors.
Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 537.5)
Vidwani: Hold
Results were good but not as per the expectations.
That's why stock was down.
Can expect good movements.
International crisis may impact urban demand.
Government has taken measure to maintain that demand.
Hold for two years.
High probability of seeing upward movement in that time frame.
Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 158.52)
Sharma: Hold
Nothing to worry about from six month's perspective.
Stock is looking good.
A breakup of Rs 170 zone will take it to Rs 185 levels.
Hold on to this stock.
IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 69.6)
Sharma: Hold
Hold on position.
Likely to test around Rs 74-76 range.
Take stoploss at Rs 66.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.