Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, NSDL, Titagarh, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, NSDL, Titagarh, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like KPI Green and Berger Paints.

07 Aug 2025, 09:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold (Photo: Gemini)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you hold shares of National Security Depository Ltd.? Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Tata Motors Ltd.?

Kunal Kamble, a technical research analyst with Bonanza Portfolio, and Lancelot D'cunha, chief investor officer at ValueX Wealth Connect, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com, and Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities, also answered queries on the show.

Godrej Properties (CMP: Rs 2,043.8)

Tapse: Sell

  • From last two, three months, real estate stocks have been underperforming.

  • Near-term outlook still looks weak.

  • Overall month-on-month business updates are not impressive.

  • Sell this stock.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,389.4)

Kamble: Sell

  • Book some profit at this level.

  • If stock surpasses above Rs 1,450, then we might see some good buying coming.

  • If Rs 1,350 levels are broken down, Rs 1,300 levels may also be seen.

  • Better to exit this sector and invest in auto sector.

National Security Depository Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,123.2)

D'cunha: Avoid

  • Valuations are expensive.

  • Looking at demand for the stock after listing, it became more expensive.

  • Has to sustain a high pace of growth in terms of revenues in terms of profitability.

  • If markets fall, there will be less interest, then the valuation wouldn't justify it.

  • High risk for buying, stock in boorish momentum.

  • Buy on the basis of momentum, exit before stock crashes.

  • Safer to avoid investing at this point in time.

  • Good time to buy when stock corrects.

Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 853.95)

Bohra: Sell Near Support Zone

  • Not a very healthy structure.

  • Could see a bounce.

  • Keep stop loss near support zone.

  • Exit if those are broken.

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 646.5)

Tapse: Buy

  • Tariffs will have impact on the short-term performance.

  • Accumulate the stock for at least two years due to upcoming demerger.

  • Numbers will be improving but very slowly.

  • Opportunity to buy this stock.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 590.95)

Tapse: Stock May React Negative

  • Export markets for the stock would be in single digit for the overall top line.

  • Expecting some kind of pressure on the margin due to volatility and non-seasonal activity and volatile pricing.

  • Stock can react negative to neutral due to Q1 earnings.

KPI Green Energy (CMP: Rs 512.75)

Kamble: Sell

  • On the negative trend.

  • A breakdown below Rs 490 will slip the stock towards Rs 450 levels.

  • Better to exit from the stock.

Berger Paints (CMP: Rs 545.95)

Tapse: Hold

  • Sectors are facing a lot of competition.

  • Doing very well in last two quarters.

  • Stock may underperform in shorter period of time.

  • Hold for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

