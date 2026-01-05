Buy, Sell Or Hold: Godfrey Phillips, Lodha Developers, HG Infra, PN Gadgil, ITC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Yes Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ITC Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?

Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt., and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.