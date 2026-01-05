Buy, Sell Or Hold: Godfrey Phillips, Lodha Developers, HG Infra, PN Gadgil, ITC — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Yes Bank.
Should you add shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Yes Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ITC Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?
Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt., and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Godfrey Phillips India (CMP: Rs 2,263.3)
Dalal: Buy On Dips
Price hike larger than expected.
It is going to have a short-term negative impact.
People who have 10 cigarettes a day may have eight.
Sales will return; this is a space that is never going to go out.
Long-term buy, very strong on cash flows, growth in volumes will come back.
Buy closer to Rs 2,200.
Lodha Developers (CMP: Rs 1,120)
Bhagwat: Hold
The counter is at a very strong support zone.
Good point to consider recovery from current levels.
Immediate trading target for the stock is Rs 1,250.
Upside more than Rs 1,400.
Stoploss at Rs 1,000.
Hold the stock.
HG Infra Engineering (CMP: Rs 750.05)
Dalalt: Hold
Infra space is looking attractive.
Many of the stocks are down 15% from lifetime highs.
Run up way ahead of what fundamentals justify in the short term.
But order flows are expected to remain good.
P N Gadgil Jewellers (CMP: Rs 609.3)
Dalal: Hold
One can hold on to it.
Valuations are not as challenging, but it is a regional player.
Profitability growth will always be a bit of a challenge.
Can also invest in Titan.
ITC (CMP: Rs 349.7)
Bhagwat: Buy On Dips For Long Term
Budget perspective, there's always an overhang for increase in tobacco excise.
No more further hikes expected.
Major support zone breached at Rs 380.
Stock will try to build a support base and see recovery.
Not recommended for short term, right levels for long term investment is Rs 340 levels.
Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 22.83)
Bhagwat: Hold
Looks like a possible bounce back candidate.
Clear support building up at Rs 21-21.5.
First target is Rs 25, from one to one and a half month.
Extended target can move to Rs 28 in three months.
Maintain a stoploss of Rs 19 on this long position.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.