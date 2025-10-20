Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, L&T Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Waaree Energies — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, L&T Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Waaree Energies — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Dalmia Bharat and Jio Financial Services.

20 Oct 2025, 10:40 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Analysts shared an array of stock recommendations on NDTV Profit's <em>Ask Profit</em>&nbsp;show. (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Analysts shared an array of stock recommendations on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show. (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Zomato parent Eternal Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director, Equinomics Research; Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research, Angel One; and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

L&T Finance (CMP: Rs 267.54)

Hold For Long Term: Chokkalingam

  • NBFCs will face some stress, as credit growth in this segment has moderted.

  • For short to mid term, it is unfavourable valuation.

  • Hold for long term.

  • In short term, one can look at the stocks of Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India.

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 636)

Hold: Chokkalingam

  • Valuation is stretched.

  • Worth holding for long-term investors.

  • Long term prospects look good.

  • Hold for two to three years.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 310.70)

Buy: Chokkalingam

  • Investors looking for schemes that can beat the index by a big margin.

  • Long way to go to take a view on its equity schemes.

  • Continue to give a 'buy' recommendation.

Dalmia Bharat (CMP: Rs 2,372.90)

Buy On Dips: Krishnan

  • There is a possibility for further correction.

  • The support zone is at Rs 2,100, and one can accumulate at this level.

  • The resistance level is at Rs 2,250.

 Hindustan Zinc (CMP: Rs 486.40)

Hold: Krishnan

  • Overall, the counter is still positive.

  • Expect zone of Rs 500-Rs 510 as resistance level.

  • A correction can be seen to Rs 475-Rs 470 levels.

  • One can stay invested with a target of Rs 620.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 338.15)

Hold: Chokkalingam

  • Hold the stock at current levels.

  • One can buy at Rs 300 levels.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 3,506.60)

Hold: Chokkalingam

  • One can continue to hold the stock at current levels.

  • If it rises even 5-10%, one should exit.

  • Competitive intensity will increase manifold.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
