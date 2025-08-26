Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, CDSL, Suzlon, Natco Pharma, KPIT Tech — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on share prices of Zee Entertainment and Vishal Mega Mart.
Should you hold shares of Zomato parent Eternal Ltd. ? Should you add shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Natco Pharma Ltd.?
Mahesh Ojha, associate vice president - research at Hensex Securities and Gaurav Sharma, AVP and head of research, Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Eternal (CMP: Rs 317.90)
Ojha: Book Partial Profits
Partial profit booking is advisable on these levels.
Rest can be held for further upside.
Sharma: Hold For Long Term
One can still hold it for a couple of years.
The stock has a long way to go.
Profit booking advisable for short-term benefits.
Vishal Mega Mart (CMP: Rs 153.20)
Ojha: Hold
Hold on to the positions as the stock has performed really well.
Any dip should be considered a further buying opportunity.
Godfrey Phillips (CMP: Rs 10,524.50)
Ojha: Sell, Buy on Dips
Some profit-booking expected at these levels.
If you'd like to buy, then wait for some more time.
Buy after some correction.
CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,492.10)
Ojha: Hold
It's a long term bet.
Will have to see many ups and downs in short-term period.
These kinds of stocks are facing more uncertainty and volatility.
If any downside is seen towards Rs 1,200-Rs 1,240 levels, then one can add.
Zee Entertainment (CMP: Rs 118.23)
Sharma: Sell
The stock has not performed.
All the bounces have been sold-off and the stock still does not look good.
Exit the stock.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 56.97)
Ojha: Hold
Order book is quite good; seen good numbers in the past two quarters.
From current view, if your horizon is more than 12 months, then hold the stock. One can see upside towards at least Rs 80-85 levels.
Natco Pharma (CMP: Rs 855.25)
Ojha: Buy On Dips
Fundaments are very good.
Stock can potentially reach Rs 1,100-Rs 1,500 levels.
Stock is consolidating.
Add in a staggered way on any downsides on these levels.
KPIT Tech (CMP: Rs 1,200.10)
Sharma: Avoid
Stock not looking good.
Downside levels seen for the stock are Rs 1,150- Rs 1,100.
Better to avoid.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision