Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, CDSL, Suzlon, Natco Pharma, KPIT Tech — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Zomato parent Eternal Ltd. ? Should you add shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Natco Pharma Ltd.?

Mahesh Ojha, associate vice president - research at Hensex Securities and Gaurav Sharma, AVP and head of research, Globe Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.