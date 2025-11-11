Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Divi's Lab, Trent, NSDL, HDFC Life, JK Tyre, Nalco — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Divi's Lab, Trent, NSDL, HDFC Life, JK Tyre, Nalco — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Tata Steel.

11 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
Should you add shares of National Securities Depository Ltd? Should you hold shares of Trent Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities, and Amit Geol, co-founder of BlueOak Wealth, has provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: 6,691.5)

Saurabh: Buy

It's a pharma bell weather company.

Always good to have on the portfolio

More than 15% to 20% returns in the coming year.

Trent (CMP: Rs 4,283.7)

Saurabh: Sell

It was a hyper-growth company with 30-40% growth.

The growth and valuation are tapering off.

This is why we are seeing steep correction coming in.

The growth is still moderating and no clarity of growth ahead.

National Securities Depository Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,063.4)

Amit: Hold

Does not have enough chart data.

Current levels seem to be around support.

Any fall in prices below Rs 1,000 could be a trigger to get out.

If prices sustain these levels, hold.

HDFC Life (CMP: Rs 750.7)

Saurabh: Hold

Results from insurance companies are okay.

In the long-term perspective, it makes sense to hold.

JK Tyre & Industries (CMP: Rs 455.7)

Amit: Buy

Buy on dips, charts are making a higher roof formation.

Momentum is on the upside

However there has been a very sharp run-up in recent times.

Buying at these levels could be prone to some profit booking and pain.

And a dip towards Rs 400 would be an accumulation.

National Aluminium Co (CMP: Rs 257.36)

Amit: Hold

Has seen a perk after the results

Looking at taking a technical break here

Good profit now, keep a trailing stop loss at Rs 240

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 181.48)

Saurabh: Hold

Positive view ferrous and non-ferrous metals

Can also add companies like JSW Steel or Jindal Steel

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

