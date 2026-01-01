Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Crisil, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Bajaj Finance — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Crisil, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Bajaj Finance — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Motilal Oswal.

01 Jan 2026, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's <em>Ask Profit</em> show (Photo: Copilot)</p></div>
Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show (Photo: Copilot)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Crisil Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Crisil (CMP: Rs 4,321.6)

Parekh: Buy

  • Has seen a good corrective move, bouncing back from the oversold zone.

  • Can make entries at these levels.

  • Risk-reward ratio is also favourable.

  • Stop Loss at Rs 4,100.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,615.4)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Very bullish in the long term.

  • There have been concerns about IT companies not getting new orders and all those things but have been seeing good order inflow in the last two quarters.

  • Any fall to Rs 1,500 would be a good opportunity to buy.

  • Continue to hold.

Mahanagar Gas (CMP: Rs 1,136.1)

Parekh: Hold

  • Beaten down to quite an extent.

  • Hold for a bounce.

  • Keep a stoploss of Rs 1,100 levels.

  • Once we see a bounce, Rs 1,250-1,300 is likely.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 991.2)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Depends on whether you're a long-term investor or you're chasing momentum.

  • For a long-term horizon, would go with this bank.

  • Doing very well.

  • Going to report profits this year.

  • No momentum at this point of time, no short-term gains.

Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 986.8)

Parekh: Buy

  • NBFCs doing well, currently at a good support.

  • Buy this and look for a good target of Rs 1,100 or so.

Motilal Oswal (CMP: Rs 855.75)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Company has been doing well, valuations are on the higher side.

  • Better NBFCs for the long term like Poonawalla.

  • Can hold.

  • Can be considered as a momentum play for a target of Rs 900 for the next quarter or so.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Jan 1: Bulls Eye All-Time Highs As Nifty Reclaims 26,100 In Year-End Rally
Opinion
Trade Setup For Jan 1: Bulls Eye All-Time Highs As Nifty Reclaims 26,100 In Year-End Rally
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT