Buy, Sell Or Hold: Crisil, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Bajaj Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Crisil Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.