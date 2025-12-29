Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, LIC, Paras Defence, P N Gadgil, Tata Steel, NTPC Green, Suzlon — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, LIC, Paras Defence, P N Gadgil, Tata Steel, NTPC Green, Suzlon — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Sagility.

29 Dec 2025, 09:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries (Photo: Copilot)
Summary is AI Generated.

Should you add shares of Life Insurance Corp.? Should you hold shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Suzlon Energy Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,683.3)

Sharma: Buy

  • Stock has corrected too much on charts.

  • Don't see the stock falling below Rs 1,680-1,580 zone; acted as good support in the past.

  • Therefore, this decline should be utilised in the accumulation and buying opportunity.

  • Stock has a bright future.

Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 842.25)

Sharma: Hold

  • New tax regime suggests that there will be no incentive to park money in traditional insurance plans.

  • New policy will be that people will only cover themselves for term plans.

  • Stock has already gained a lot.

  • Hold for some time.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 684.25)

Sharma: Hold

  • Is consolidating in a range where having Rs 600 as the downside support, whereas Rs 750-780 is upside range.

  • Once it surpasses Rs 780, a fresh up move to Rs 850 is likely.

  • Suggest wait and hold this position with a stop loss of Rs 600.

P N Gadgil Jewellers (CMP: Rs 614.2)

Sharma: Hold

  • Worst is behind; stop loss of Rs 580 is enough for the moment.

  • Should scale up to Rs 680-700 zone.

  • One should hold on to this position.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 173.36)

Jain: Hold

  • Views quite positive on ferrous and nonferrous metals.

  • Positive on steel.

  • Can add JSW Steel and Jindal Steel as well.

NTPC Green Energy (CMP: Rs 95.04)

Jain: Buy On Dips

  • Have to have a horizon for three to five years for this sector.

  • Huge demand going forward for companies on the green energy side.

  • Add in a staggered manner on declines.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 52.73)

Sharma: Hold

  • Would suggest holding the position.

  • Stock is looking upbeat.

  • A recovery is likely.

  • Stock should be able to surpass resistance at Rs 57-58 and head towards Rs 62 in the next three to four months.

Sagility (CMP: Rs 52.22)

Sharma: Hold

  • Technically the stock is upbeat.

  • Onset of a breakout near Rs 55-56.

  • If held for two to three quarters, could see the stock going to Rs 65-odd levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

