Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, LIC, Paras Defence, P N Gadgil, Tata Steel, NTPC Green, Suzlon — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Life Insurance Corp.? Should you hold shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Suzlon Energy Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.